2019 NFL MVP Odds: Russell Wilson Favored over Lamar Jackson After Week 10

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

More than halfway through the 2019 NFL regular season, Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks and Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens have separated themselves from the pack in the race for MVP.

Per Caesars Sportsbook, Wilson is a +160 favorite (bet $100 to win $160) to win the award after Week 10. Jackson is a close second at +275, followed by Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson tied for third at +800.

Wilson's advantage over Jackson comes after he led the Seahawks to a 27-24 victory over the previously undefeated San Francisco 49ers in overtime. The five-time Pro Bowler leads the NFL with 23 touchdown passes, five game-winning drives, four fourth-quarter comebacks and a 114.9 quarterback rating.

Jackson followed up last week's marquee win over the New England Patriots by posting his second perfect quarterback rating (158.3) of the season in a 49-13 destruction of the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens second-year star threw for 223 yards, ran for 65 yards and accounted for four touchdowns in the victory.

In addition to his value as a passer, Jackson leads the NFL with 6.6 yards per rushing attempt, is tied for seventh with six rushing touchdowns and 11th with 702 rushing yards overall.

Even though Wilson and Jackson are the clear favorites based on odds right now, there are a lot of games remaining that could shake things up.

Week 11 features a game between the Ravens and Texans that could shake up the MVP race. If Watson, who is completing 70.2 percent of his passes with 2,432 yards and 18 touchdowns, has a big game to lead the Texans to a win over Jackson, he could become a stronger factor in the race.

The Packers are on a bye this week before the team travels to Levi's Stadium for a showdown with the 49ers that will have major playoff implications in the NFC. If Rodgers picks apart the league's top-ranked pass defense, he will garner a lot of attention.

McCaffrey leads the league in rushing yards per game (109.9), rushing touchdowns (11) and total touchdowns (14). He still has two games remaining against the New Orleans Saints and a Week 15 matchup against the Seahawks to boost his MVP credentials.

Nothing in the NFL is ever settled until the final whistle blows. This year's MVP race has established a number of logical candidates who can win the award with seven weeks remaining for one of them to get a firm grasp on the top spot.