NFL Predictions Week 11: Top Odds, Picks, Projections for Every Game on Schedule

The New England Patriots are set for a Super Bowl LII rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11 of the NFL season. That's also when two of the best offenses in the AFC go head-to-head when the Baltimore Ravens host the Houston Texans, while the Kansas City Chiefs look to end their recent skid with a Monday night matchup in Mexico City.

That's just some of the action that's on the way in this week, which begins with a Thursday night matchup between AFC North rivals Pittsburgh and Cleveland.

Here's a look at the full Week 11 slate, along with odds and picks, followed by the best bets to make this week.

Week 11 Odds, Picks

Pittsburgh at Cleveland (-3): Pittsburgh 21-17

Dallas at Detroit (no line): Dallas 31-20

New Orleans (-6) at Tampa Bay: New Orleans 28-20

Atlanta at Carolina (-5): Carolina 30-24

Jacksonville at Indianapolis (no line): Indianapolis 27-24

Denver at Minnesota (-10.5): Minnesota 31-17

N.Y. Jets at Washington (-1.5): New York 27-17

Buffalo (-5.5) at Miami: Buffalo 24-10

Houston at Baltimore (-4): Baltimore 36-28

Arizona at San Francisco (no line): San Francisco 30-14

New England (-3.5) at Philadelphia: New England 31-20

Cincinnati at Oakland (-10): Oakland 27-10

Chicago at L.A. Rams (-7): Los Angeles 24-20

Kansas City (-3.5) vs. L.A. Chargers in Mexico City: Kansas City 38-24

Picks made against the spread. Odds courtesy of Caesars.

Best Week 11 Bets

New Orleans (-6) over Tampa Bay

The Saints need a bounce-back game after a surprising 26-9 home loss to the Falcons coming off a bye. It was only New Orleans' second loss of the season, and it was only Atlanta's second win.

Now, the Saints are going on the road to face another one of their NFC South rivals, the Buccaneers. And it could be a game with a lot of points, as both of these teams have high-powered offenses. The last time these two teams played in Week 5, New Orleans won 31-24.

Expect a similar result this week. The Bucs are capable of playing a close game, but the Saints need a win to avoid a losing streak and maintain their spot among the top teams in the NFC. New Orleans hasn't lost back-to-back games in the same season since Weeks 1 and 2 of the 2017 campaign, and that streak isn't going to end.

Oakland (-10) over Cincinnati

While the Bengals' struggles continue, the Raiders are emerging as a playoff contender in the AFC.

Cincinnati is 0-9 and has been held to 17 or fewer points seven times. The Bengals are coming off their most lopsided loss yet, a 49-13 home defeat to the Ravens.

Meanwhile, the Raiders have won back-to-back games over the Lions and Chargers to improve to 5-4, and they're only a half-game behind the Chiefs in the AFC West. Even if they can't overcome Kansas City, they're in the thick of the AFC wild-card race.

Oakland is building momentum, and it should have no trouble beating Cincinnati by more than 10 points. So, feel safe betting on the Raiders to roll to a home win over the Bengals.

Kansas City (-3.5) over L.A. Chargers

Patrick Mahomes is back in action for the Chiefs, but he hasn't helped them stop their recent struggles. Kansas City lost for the fourth time in six games this past Sunday as it fell 35-32 at Tennessee.

The Chiefs have a bye in Week 12, and they have winnable games in the final weeks of the regular season as their last three games are against teams that currently have losing records. So, they're still in position to make the playoffs and win the AFC West.

But Kansas City needs to get its issues corrected before this skid lasts too long. The Chiefs should do that against the Chargers, who have also lost four of their last six games.

Bet on the Chiefs to easily win by at least four points to get back on the right path.