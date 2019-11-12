Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Top 50 Flex PPR Players

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

On the final play of a loss to the Green Bay Packers, Christian McCaffrey fell one yard short of extending the game and giving the Carolina Panthers a chance to win.

Hopefully the goal-line stand wasn't a metaphor for your fantasy football season.

McCaffrey and the Panthers will return to the field in Week 11 desperate for a win, and many fantasy owners are facing a similar feeling. Playoff spots are starting to get clinched, and the standings might not be very forgiving right now.

The Packers, Seattle Seahawks, New York Giants and Tennessee Titans are idle in Week 11. Otherwise, the rankings are based on a point-per-reception scoring format and only includes flex players (running backs, wide receivers and tight ends).

Week 11 PPR Flex Rankings

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR (vs. ATL)

2. Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN (vs. DEN)

3. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL (at DET)

4. Josh Jacobs, RB, OAK (vs. CIN)

5. Michael Thomas, WR, NO (vs. ATL)

6. Tyreek Hill, WR, KC (at LAC)

7. Mike Evans, WR, TB (vs. NO)

8. Leonard Fournette, RB, JAC (vs. IND)

9. Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (vs. ATL)

10. Nick Chubb, RB, CLE (vs. PIT)

11. Melvin Gordon, RB, LAC (vs. KC)

12. Tevin Coleman, RB, SF (vs. ARI)

13. Le'Veon Bell, RB, NYJ (at WAS)

14. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, HOU (at BAL)

15. Julio Jones, WR, ATL (at CAR)

16. Marlon Mack, RB, IND (vs. JAC)

17. Chris Godwin, WR, TB (vs. NO)

18. Damien Williams, RB, KC (at LAC)

19. Amari Cooper, WR, DAL (at DET)

20. Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (at OAK)

21. Kenny Golladay, WR, DET (vs. DAL)

22. Mark Ingram, RB, BAL (vs. HOU)

23. Travis Kelce, TE, KC (at LAC)

24. Brian Hill, RB, ATL (at CAR)

25. James Conner, RB, PIT (at CLE)

26. DJ Chark, WR, JAC (at IND)

27. David Montgomery, RB, CHI (at LAR)

28. John Brown, WR, BUF (at MIA)

29. DJ Moore, WR, CAR (vs. ATL)

30. George Kittle, TE, SF (vs, ARI)

31. Michael Gallup, WR, DAL (at DET)

32. Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (at OAK)

33. Julian Edelman, WR, NE (at PHI)

34. Ronald Jones, RB, TB (vs. NO)

35. Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL (at CAR)

36. Allen Robinson, WR, CHI (at LAR)

37. Michael Gallup, WR, DAL (at DET)

38. Jordan Howard, RB, PHI (at NE)

39. Darren Waller, TE, OAK (vs. LAC)

40. Todd Gurley, RB, LAR (vs. CHI)

41. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, CLE (vs. PIT)

42. Hunter Henry, TE, LAC (vs. KC)

43. Cooper Kupp, RB, LAR (vs. CHI)

44. Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN (at MIN)

45. Phillip Lindsay, RB, DEN (at MIN)

46. Sony Michel, RB, NE (at PHI)

47. Mike Williams, WR, LAC (vs. KC)

48. Stefon Diggs, WR, MIN (vs. DEN)

49. Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (vs. KC)

50. Marvin Jones, WR, DET (vs. DAL)

Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

Are you excited for this matchup? You should be very excited for this matchup if Michael Thomas is on your roster.

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Earlier this season, Thomas destroyed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 182 yards and two touchdowns on 11 catches. Eight other players have cracked the 100-yard mark on Tampa, including Arizona wideout Christian Kirk last week.

Kirk managed 138 yards and three scores, while Andy Isabella and Larry Fitzgerald both topped 70 yards. There should be plenty of receiving yardage to go around.

Yes, the New Orleans offense didn't perform well in a loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Still, Thomas racked up 13 catches for 152 yards; he nearly hit 30 fantasy points without scoring a touchdown.

Oh, we are excited!

John Brown, WR, Buffalo Bills

He's not putting up superstar numbers. He's hardly putting up stat lines worthy of a "star" label, but he is consistent.

John Brown has four or seven receptions in two games apiece and five catches in five contests. He's provided at least 50 yards in all nine appearances and eclipsed 70 seven times. Brown's downfall is he's only grabbed two touchdowns all year.

One of those, however, happened against the Miami Dolphins in Week 7. And the AFC East squad is next on Buffalo's schedule.

Brown isn't going to carry a fantasy team to the playoffs, let alone a championship. But he's a reliable 10-point complementary piece around top scorers, especially when playing a defense that has allowed eight wideouts to record 70-plus yards.

Brian Hill, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Devonta Freeman may be sidelined for a couple of weeks due to a foot sprain. Since Ito Smith is already on injured reserve, Brian Hill is now the starter.

In all likelihood, he's available in your league. And he's absolutely a candidate to start in the fantasy football realm.

Hill finished the Falcons win over the Saints with 61 yards on 20 carries, adding a 10-yard touchdown catch. That's a promising workload and output heading into an extremely favorable game.

Over the last three weeks, Carolina hasn't really stopped a running back. Tevin Coleman (37.8 PPR points), Derrick Henry (24.9) and Aaron Jones (27.3) all assembled massive days, and even their backups enjoyed an efficient day.

Hill isn't a proven commodity, but the combination of his volume and Carolina's poor defense makes him a worthwhile play.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.