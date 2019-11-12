Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings: Breaking Down Each Position

Gary Landers/Associated Press

Anyone else exhausted?

Week 10 of the 2019 NFL season was bookended by a pair of thrillers between division rivals based on the West Coast, first the Oakland Raiders' two-point triumph over the Los Angeles Chargers and then the Seattle Seahawks handing the San Francisco 49ers their first loss on a game-winning field goal in overtime.

In between, Lamar Jackson went bananas (again), Patrick Mahomes passed for 446 yards and three scores (in a loss), Aaron Jones racked up three rushing scores and Dalvin Cook nudged the Minnesota Vikings over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

The slate featured 13 contests; only two were decided by more than eight points.

But it's time to shift our focus forward to Week 11, after thanking the football gods for a brilliant Week 10, of course. To do that, we'll break down our top-10 rankings at each of the six standard spots in fantasy football. As a reminder (or, if you weren't familiar, a worthwhile note), the Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, New York Giants and Tennessee Titans have a bye this week.

Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings

Quarterback

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers (in Mexico City)

3. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens

5. Tom Brady, New England Patriots at Philadelphia Eagles

6. Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (in Mexico City)

7. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions

8. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints

9. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

10. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals

Lamar Jackson might be the closest we've seen to a real-life cheat code since Michael Vick was at his peak. Jackson looked downright Vick-ish on his electric, spin-move-powered 47-yard scoring scamper on Sunday, part of his fifth multi-score performance this season.

Jackson has totaled seven touchdowns over the past two weeks. He has eight incomplete passes over the same stretch (seven if you take out Sunday's clock-stopping spike). He can feast against anyone, but he looks especially inviting in a matchup with a Texans defense allowing the ninth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks, per Yahoo Sports.

Speaking of absurd numbers, Jameis Winston almost always puts them up, for better or worse.

Sunday marked the sixth time this season he's passed for more than 300 yards. While there's always some give-and-take in his game (17 touchdowns against 14 interceptions), the volume is hard to ignore.

Running Back

1. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons

2. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings vs. Denver Broncos

3. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions

4. Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals

5. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

7. Le'Veon Bell, New York Jets at Washington Redskins

8. Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (in Mexico City)

9. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts

10. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

Christian McCaffrey deserves all the press he's been getting and then some. The third-year rusher was awesome again on Sunday, posting his third consecutive 100-yard rushing day and finding the end zone for the 14th time in nine games.

But if there's any complaint with the McCaffrey coverage it's that it might be stealing some of Dalvin Cook's shine. He's actually had more rushing and receiving yards this season, albeit while playing one additional game. Minnesota's third-year back—as healthy as he's ever been—also has 10 rushing touchdowns on his season-long tally.

"I think Dalvin believes that he's really good," Vikings coach Mike Zimmer told reporters. "I believe that too."

Know who else is really good? Melvin Gordon, who's sent a few reminders of that fact the past few weeks.

His season started late due to a holdout, then he struggled out of the gate. But he's rushed for 188 yards and three scores over the past two games, while contributing four catches for another 54 yards. Look for the good times to keep rolling when he gets a Chiefs defense allowing the third-most fantasy points to the position.

Wide Receiver

1. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens

3. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers (in Mexico City)

4. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

5. Julian Edelman, New England Patriots at Philadelphia Eagles

6. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints

7. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions

8. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints

9. Tyrell Williams, Oakland Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals

10. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (in Mexico City)

Michael Thomas is matchup-proof. That said, even matchup-proof players can get an extra boost from an exploitable matchup.

And for wide receivers, defenses don't get more exploitable than Tampa Bay's. When Thomas faced the same Buccaneers in Week 5, he turned 13 targets into 11 receptions for 182 yards and two scores. And remember, he was catching passes from Teddy Bridgewater then, not future Hall of Famer Drew Brees.

The Eagles are another vulnerable defense through the air, allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to the position.

That should mean nothing but good things are on tap for Julian Edelman, who's been targeted at least 11 times each of the last four weeks.

Tight End

1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals

2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers (in Mexico City)

3. Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals

4. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (in Mexico City)

5. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans

6. Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots

8. Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons

9. Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears

10. Vance McDonald, Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

Assuming the injury bug lets George Kittle return in Week 11, he's an obvious lock in the No. 1 spot.

He's as dynamic as it gets at the position, and the matchup couldn't be any sweeter. The Cardinals allow the most fantasy production to tight ends by far, and Kittle cooked them for 79 yards and a score on six receptions in Week 9.

The Buccaneers rank right behind the Cards in terms of fantasy points allowed to the position, which means Jared Cook likely got healthy at just the right time.

Back from a two-game absence, he was targeted 10 times on Sunday. He did a lot with those opportunities (six grabs for 74 yards), but if he keeps the same volume this week, his stat sheet should shine even brighter.

Kicker

1. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans

2. Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers (in Mexico City)

3. Michael Badgley, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (in Mexico City)

4. Will Lutz, New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5. Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears

6. Joey Slye, Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons

7. Ka'imi Fairbairn, Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens

8. Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions

9. Dan Bailey, Minnesota Vikings vs. Denver Broncos

10. Daniel Carlson, Oakland Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Defense/Special Teams

1. Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

2. Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

3. San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals

4. Minnesota Vikings vs. Denver Broncos

5. New England Patriots at Philadelphia Eagles

6. New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7. Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears

8. Oakland Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals

9. Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams

10. New York Jets at Washington Redskins