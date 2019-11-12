Russell Wilson, Seahawks Shock Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers in OT for 1st Loss

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks ended the San Francisco 49ers' perfect season with a 27-24 upset in overtime Monday night at Levi's Stadium.

San Francisco took a 10-0 first-quarter lead before Seattle scored 21 unanswered points. But the 49ers started the fourth quarter with DeForest Buckner's 12-yard fumble return for a touchdown plus a two-point conversion and tied it at 21 with 6:17 to play.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson responded with an 11-play, 47-yard drive that culminated in a 46-yard field goal by Jason Myers with 1:45 to go. Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo then led his team on a 10-play, 45-yard drive, and Chase McLaughlin hit a 47-year field goal with one second remaining to send the contest to overtime.

Wilson threw his second interception of the season on Seattle's first drive of the extra period but was bailed out when McLaughlin missed a 47-yarder.

After the teams traded three-and-outs, Myers didn't squander his opportunity, nailing a 42-yarder as time expired.

The Seahawks closed the gap in the NFC West race, improving to 8-2, while San Francisco fell to 8-1.

Seattle has won all five of its road games this season, but its previous four opponents had a combined 13-23-1 record.

San Francisco will get another chance against the Seahawks in Week 17.

Notable Fantasy Stats:

SEA QB Russell Wilson: 232 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 6 carries, 53 yards

SEA RB Chris Carson: 25 carries, 89 yards, 1 TD; 3 catches, 12 yards

SEA WR DK Metcalf: 6 catches, 70 yards

SEA TE Jacob Hollister: 8 catches, 62 yards, 1 TD

SF QB Jimmy Garoppolo: 248 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

SF RB Tevin Coleman: 9 carries, 40 yards; 4 catches, 32 yards

SF WR Deebo Samuel: 8 catches, 112 yards

SF WR Kendrick Bourne: 4 catches, 42 yards, 1 T

Russell Wilson Keeps MVP Form vs. Top-Ranked Niners D

The 49ers defense had its way with the Seahawks for the most part, but Wilson delivered when it counted most.

Seattle was facing 3rd-and-3 at its own 43-yard line when Wilson scrambled for 18 yards with 1:16 left in overtime. That allowed the Hawks to get in position for Myers' game-winner. It also made up for the interception, which could have handed the Niners the game.

Wilson's heroics reinforced his standing atop the league MVP discussion:

The 30-year-old made plenty of other drive-extending plays to negate the Seahawks' four turnovers:

Wilson's ability to hang in there and overcome the 49ers defense—which sacked him five times and hit him seven times—was even more impressive than his 23-to-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

And he was without his most trusted target in Tyler Lockett in overtime, as the receiver had left the game with a lower leg injury:

The strongest challenger to Wilson for MVP heading into Week 11 is Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who led his team to an upset win over the then-undefeated New England Patriots in Week 9. On Monday, Wilson notched his own signature win.

Injuries, Turnovers Hamper San Francisco Offense

The 49ers entered the game without tight end George Kittle, who was inactive with knee and ankle injuries.

Their injury situation worsened once the game began:

Perhaps the most noticeable loss was Emmanuel Sanders.

The 32-year-old receiver had made a big play on a 12-yard catch over the middle on the Niners' first touchdown drive, but he exited with a rib injury. Garoppolo was forced to depend on a less experienced corps, led by rookie second-rounder Deebo Samuel:

Other receivers struggled, namely Kendrick Bourne:

That was Garoppolo's only interception, but he fumbled twice. One was returned 10 yards for a touchdown by Jadeveon Clowney, who had one of the Seahawks' five sacks and disrupted the Niners' flow often:

Given the dominance of Clowney and the Seahawks line, the injuries were too much for Garoppolo to overcome. When the game was on the line with 1:50 left in overtime, he threw three incomplete passes, and San Francisco punted.

Losing one game won't break the 49ers, but the injuries could threaten their Super Bowl aspirations.

What's Next?

The Niners will look to bounce back when the Arizona Cardinals visit in Week 11.

The Seahawks have a bye in Week 11 and will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in Week 12.