NFL Power Rankings Week 11: Updated Records, 2019-20 Super Bowl Odds

Frank Victores/Associated Press

Week 10 of the 2019 NFL season hasn't quite reached its completion.

That will happen Monday night, when NFC West rivals the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers tussle under the bright lights for bragging rights and, quite possibly, postseason positioning.

As the potential playoff implications of that game suggest, it's never too early to start thinking about the future. So, we're already updating our NFL power rankings, compiled below along with the latest Super Bowl odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

NFL Power Rankings and Super Bowl Odds

1. San Francisco 49ers (8-0) | +700 (bet $100 to win $700)

2. Baltimore Ravens (7-2) | +800

3. New England Patriots (8-1) | +300

4. Green Bay Packers (8-2) | +800

5. New Orleans Saints (7-2) | +600

6. Seattle Seahawks (7-2) | +2000

7. Minnesota Vikings (7-3) | +1600

8. Houston Texans (6-3) | +2500

9. Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) | +1100

10. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4) | +4000

11. Dallas Cowboys (5-4) | +1400

12. Buffalo Bills (6-3) | +5000

13. Oakland Raiders (5-4) | +5000

14. Tennessee Titans (5-5) | +15000

15. Los Angeles Rams (5-4) | +4000

16. Philadelphia Eagles (5-4) | +1400

17. Indianapolis Colts (5-4) | +4000

18. Carolina Panthers (5-4) | +7500

19. Chicago Bears (4-5) | +20000

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-5) |+15000

21. Los Angeles Chargers (4-6) | +7500

22. Cleveland Browns (3-6) | +15000

23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6) | +100000

24. Detroit Lions (3-5-1) | +50000

25. Denver Broncos (3-6) | +15000

26. Arizona Cardinals (3-6-1) | +100000

27. Atlanta Falcons (2-7) | +200000

28. Miami Dolphins (2-7) | +500000

29. New York Jets (2-7) | +500000

30. New York Giants (2-8) | +200000

31. Washington Redskins (1-8) | +1000000

32. Cincinnati Bengals (0-9) | +2000000

Stock Up: Baltimore Ravens

Is it too early to hand Lamar Jackson the MVP trophy?

The former Heisman winner has been nails all season, and he has his team playing some of the best football the NFL has seen all season. Baltimore sports a five-game winning streak, which features triumphs over the Steelers (in Pittsburgh), the Seahawks (in Seattle) and the previously unbeaten Patriots.

Jackson's fingerprints (and footprints) have been all over this surge up the standings, though never as clearly as they were on Sunday. He went 15-of-17 (one of the incompletions was a clock-stopping spike) for 223 yards and three scores, plus he added seven carries for 65 yards and another score.

"It's ridiculous," Ravens guard Marshal Yanda told reporters afterward. "He's obviously changing the game in every way."

The Ravens are one of three teams with a triple-digit positive scoring differential (plus-111). They've defeated one of the other teams that has one (New England, plus-172). Baltimore has been good in recent seasons, but this group has clearly made the jump to great.

Stock Down: Los Angeles Rams

Not even a full year removed from a Super Bowl appearance, the Rams are falling apart.

Their 3-0 start to this season feels like a distant memory. They're just 2-4 since, and their only triumphs in this stretch have come against the winless Bengals and the seven-loss Falcons. They most recently lost to a Steelers team minus its starting quarterback (Ben Roethlisberger) and running back (James Conner), while the Rams' offense contributed just three points.

"Their offense just doesn't look very good right now," ESPN's Dan Graziano wrote. "The offensive line has been an issue all season, and it might be the thing that keeps the defending NFC champs out of the playoffs."

Jared Goff has nearly as many interceptions (nine) as touchdowns (11). Todd Gurley can't quite take off, as the Rams have kept him in a timeshare. The offense has become a boom-or-bust unit, and that lack of consistency could send them to an early vacation.

Stock Up: Pittsburgh Steelers

No Roethlisberger, no Conner, no problem? With Minkah Fitzpatrick continuing to make plays, apparently not.

The midseason acquisition is proving to be Pittsburgh's best difference-maker. He has found the end zone each of the past two weeks, both of which were single-score Steelers' wins. First, he took an interception 96 yards for a score during Pittsburgh's 26-24 Week 9 win over Indy. Then, he brought a recovered fumble back 43 yards for a touchdown in Sunday's 17-12 win over the Rams.

If all of that wasn't enough, he sealed Sunday's victory by intercepting a pass with less than 30 seconds remaining.

"He's living right," Steelers corner Joe Haden told reporters. "He's always in the right position. It's something to say that the ball just don't hit the ground. He's always around there being able to get them."

The Steelers are 5-2 since freeing Fitzpatrick from the Dolphins' tank job, and their defense has dominated to the point you almost forget Roethlisberger was lost long ago to a season-ending injury. His absence probably caps how far this club can climb, but at this point, this keeps looking more and more like a playoff participant.