NFL Power Rankings Week 11: Updated Records, 2019-20 Super Bowl Odds

NFL Power Rankings Week 11: Updated Records, 2019-20 Super Bowl OddsNovember 11, 2019
Week 10 of the 2019 NFL season hasn't quite reached its completion.
That will happen Monday night, when NFC West rivals the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers tussle under the bright lights for bragging rights and, quite possibly, postseason positioning.
As the potential playoff implications of that game suggest, it's never too early to start thinking about the future. So, we're already updating our NFL power rankings, compiled below along with the latest Super Bowl odds from Caesars Sportsbook.
NFL Power Rankings and Super Bowl Odds
1. San Francisco 49ers (8-0) | +700 (bet $100 to win $700)
2. Baltimore Ravens (7-2) | +800
3. New England Patriots (8-1) | +300
4. Green Bay Packers (8-2) | +800
5. New Orleans Saints (7-2) | +600
6. Seattle Seahawks (7-2) | +2000
7. Minnesota Vikings (7-3) | +1600
8. Houston Texans (6-3) | +2500
9. Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) | +1100
10. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4) | +4000
11. Dallas Cowboys (5-4) | +1400
12. Buffalo Bills (6-3) | +5000
13. Oakland Raiders (5-4) | +5000
14. Tennessee Titans (5-5) | +15000
15. Los Angeles Rams (5-4) | +4000
16. Philadelphia Eagles (5-4) | +1400
17. Indianapolis Colts (5-4) | +4000
18. Carolina Panthers (5-4) | +7500
19. Chicago Bears (4-5) | +20000
20. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-5) |+15000
21. Los Angeles Chargers (4-6) | +7500
22. Cleveland Browns (3-6) | +15000
23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6) | +100000
24. Detroit Lions (3-5-1) | +50000
25. Denver Broncos (3-6) | +15000
26. Arizona Cardinals (3-6-1) | +100000
27. Atlanta Falcons (2-7) | +200000
28. Miami Dolphins (2-7) | +500000
29. New York Jets (2-7) | +500000
30. New York Giants (2-8) | +200000
31. Washington Redskins (1-8) | +1000000
32. Cincinnati Bengals (0-9) | +2000000
Stock Up: Baltimore Ravens
Is it too early to hand Lamar Jackson the MVP trophy?
The former Heisman winner has been nails all season, and he has his team playing some of the best football the NFL has seen all season. Baltimore sports a five-game winning streak, which features triumphs over the Steelers (in Pittsburgh), the Seahawks (in Seattle) and the previously unbeaten Patriots.
Jackson's fingerprints (and footprints) have been all over this surge up the standings, though never as clearly as they were on Sunday. He went 15-of-17 (one of the incompletions was a clock-stopping spike) for 223 yards and three scores, plus he added seven carries for 65 yards and another score.
"It's ridiculous," Ravens guard Marshal Yanda told reporters afterward. "He's obviously changing the game in every way."
The Ravens are one of three teams with a triple-digit positive scoring differential (plus-111). They've defeated one of the other teams that has one (New England, plus-172). Baltimore has been good in recent seasons, but this group has clearly made the jump to great.
Stock Down: Los Angeles Rams
Not even a full year removed from a Super Bowl appearance, the Rams are falling apart.
Their 3-0 start to this season feels like a distant memory. They're just 2-4 since, and their only triumphs in this stretch have come against the winless Bengals and the seven-loss Falcons. They most recently lost to a Steelers team minus its starting quarterback (Ben Roethlisberger) and running back (James Conner), while the Rams' offense contributed just three points.
"Their offense just doesn't look very good right now," ESPN's Dan Graziano wrote. "The offensive line has been an issue all season, and it might be the thing that keeps the defending NFC champs out of the playoffs."
Jared Goff has nearly as many interceptions (nine) as touchdowns (11). Todd Gurley can't quite take off, as the Rams have kept him in a timeshare. The offense has become a boom-or-bust unit, and that lack of consistency could send them to an early vacation.
Stock Up: Pittsburgh Steelers
No Roethlisberger, no Conner, no problem? With Minkah Fitzpatrick continuing to make plays, apparently not.
The midseason acquisition is proving to be Pittsburgh's best difference-maker. He has found the end zone each of the past two weeks, both of which were single-score Steelers' wins. First, he took an interception 96 yards for a score during Pittsburgh's 26-24 Week 9 win over Indy. Then, he brought a recovered fumble back 43 yards for a touchdown in Sunday's 17-12 win over the Rams.
If all of that wasn't enough, he sealed Sunday's victory by intercepting a pass with less than 30 seconds remaining.
"He's living right," Steelers corner Joe Haden told reporters. "He's always in the right position. It's something to say that the ball just don't hit the ground. He's always around there being able to get them."
The Steelers are 5-2 since freeing Fitzpatrick from the Dolphins' tank job, and their defense has dominated to the point you almost forget Roethlisberger was lost long ago to a season-ending injury. His absence probably caps how far this club can climb, but at this point, this keeps looking more and more like a playoff participant.
