NFL Power Rankings Week 11: Predictions for Post-Monday Night Football Standings

The San Francisco 49ers' path to home-field advantage in the NFC became a bit clearer in Week 10.

With New Orleans' loss, the 49ers enter their Monday night clash versus Seattle with a two-game advantage in the loss column.

If Kyle Shanahan's undefeated team knocks off the Seahawks at home, it will take a giant step toward the NFC West crown.

San Francisco still has plenty of challenges to hurdle after Monday, but a victory would give it a cushion over Green Bay and New Orleans going into a tough stretch.

Pittsburgh could make a case to be the second-hottest team in the NFL behind the 49ers. The Steelers are on a four-game winning streak, and a favorable upcoming schedule could place them closer to the upper echelon of teams.

NFL Power Rankings

1. San Francisco (8-0)

2. Baltimore (7-2)

3. New England (8-1)

4. Green Bay (8-2)

5. Houston (6-3)

6. New Orleans (7-2)

7. Seattle (7-2)

8. Minnesota (7-3)

9. Pittsburgh (5-4)

10. Kansas City (6-4)

11. Buffalo (6-3)

12. Dallas (5-4)

13. Oakland (5-4)

14. Tennessee (5-5)

15. Los Angeles Rams (5-4)

16. Philadelphia (5-4)

17. Indianapolis (5-4)

18. Carolina (5-4)

19. Chicago (4-5)

20. Jacksonville (4-5)

21. Los Angeles Chargers (4-6)

22. Cleveland (3-6)

23. Tampa Bay (3-6)

24. Detroit (3-5-1)

25. Denver (3-6)

26. Arizona (3-6-1)

27. Atlanta (2-7)

28. Miami (2-7)

29. New York Jets (2-7)

30. New York Giants (2-8)

31. Washington (1-8)

32. Cincinnati (0-9)

Predictions

San Francisco Relies On Defense To Battle Through Tough Stretch

After Monday, the 49ers host Arizona before a massive three-game stretch.

San Francisco welcomes Green Bay in Week 12 before visiting Baltimore and New Orleans in Weeks 13 and 14.

The clashes with the Packers and Saints could decide home-field advantage in the NFC, an honor that could belong to the 49ers because of their defense.

Before conceding 25 points to the Cardinals in Week 9, the 49ers gave up 16 points in a four-game run out of their Week 4 bye.

The NFC West leader ranks first in passing yards allowed per game with 138.1 and second in the NFL in points conceded per game at 12.8.

Part of the reason why the passing defense is so strong is the pass rush led by Nick Bosa. Six defensive linemen have at least two sacks, with the Ohio State product leading the group with seven.

Additionally, seven 49ers have interceptions, with Richard Sherman on top of that list with three picks.

If San Francisco continues to turn the dominant pass rush into quarterback mistakes, it could set up opportunities for Jimmy Garoppolo to punish defenses.

In the last two games, the 28-year-old has six touchdowns and an interception. If his play complements the ground attack with the second-best rushing yards per game, the 49ers could be near unstoppable.

The 49ers could slip up at some point, but even if they do, their balance should help them recover right away.

They do not have to be perfect during their upcoming stretch, but winning two out of three is ideal to keep the No. 1 seed.

Pittsburgh Continues To Rise

Be prepared to hear a lot more about the Steelers in the coming weeks.

Pittsburgh could shoot up the league power rankings and AFC standings with wins in three games against Cleveland and Cincinnati.

During their four-game winning streak, the Steelers held three foes under 20 points, with the first of those coming on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Mike Tomlin's side needs to replicate the performance from Dignity Health Sports Park in Weeks 11 and 12 on the road in the AFC North.

That should be simple since the Browns and Bengals have struggled to consistently put points on the board.

Cincinnati and Cleveland are two of nine teams to average under 20 points per game, and Pittsburgh faces two others on that list, Buffalo and the New York Jets, in December.

Pittsburgh ranks 10th in the NFL with 20.1 points conceded per contest, and its defensive numbers have gotten better with the addition of Minkah Fitzpatrick.

In the last three games, the former Miami defensive back has four interceptions, five passes defended and a touchdown.

Fitzpatrick provides a nice complement to the pass rush that produced 33 sacks, 9.5 of which belong to T.J. Watt.

If Pittsburgh's defense continues to control games, it could create separation from Oakland, Indianapolis and Tennessee, as well as put pressure on Buffalo for the No. 5 seed.

A division title seems out of the picture with Baltimore playing so well, but the Steelers could enter the postseason as a dangerous first-round foe for Houston or Kansas City with nine or 10 wins.

