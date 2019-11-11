Fantasy Football Week 11: Rankings, Stat Projections and Top Waiver-Wire Adds

Gary Landers/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is one of the most exciting players in the NFL, and he's also been one of the best players for fantasy football owners this season.

Jackson had another big game on Sunday with three passing touchdowns and a rushing score in the Ravens' road win over the Cincinnati Bengals. It was one of the best fantasy performances in Week 10.

But with only one Week 10 game remaining (the San Francisco 49ers vs. the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night), it's not too early to start looking ahead.

Heading into Week 11, here's a look at the fantasy rankings for every position as well as three players who fantasy owners may want to add from the waiver wire.

Week 11 Fantasy Rankings

Quarterback

1. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes at Los Angeles Chargers

2. Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson vs. Houston Texans

3. Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson at Baltimore Ravens

4. Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott at Detroit Lions

5. New England Patriots QB Tom Brady at Philadelphia Eagles

6. New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen at Miami Dolphins

8. Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan at Carolina Panthers

9. San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Arizona Cardinals

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston vs. New Orleans Saints

Running Back

1. Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey vs. Atlanta Falcons

2. Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook vs. Denver Broncos

3. Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott at Detroit Lions

4. New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5. Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

6. Jacksonville Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette at Indianapolis Colts

7. Oakland Raiders RB Josh Jacobs vs. Cincinnati Bengals

8. New York Jets RB Le'Veon Bell at Washington Redskins

9. Baltimore Ravens RB Mark Ingram vs. Houston Texans

10. Indianapolis Colts RB Marlon Mack vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Wide Receiver

1. New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2. Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill at Los Angeles Chargers

3. Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones at Carolina Panthers

4. Houston Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins at Baltimore Ravens

5. Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp vs. Chicago Bears

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin vs. New Orleans Saints

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans vs. New Orleans Saints

8. New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman at Philadelphia Eagles

9. Dallas Cowboys WR Amari Cooper at Detroit Lions

10. Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Tight End

1. San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle vs. Arizona Cardinals

2. Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce at Los Angeles Chargers

3. Oakland Raiders TE Darren Waller vs. Cincinnati Bengals

4. Los Angeles Chargers TE Hunter Henry vs. Kansas City Chiefs

5. Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews vs. Houston Texans

6. Atlanta Falcons TE Austin Hooper at Carolina Panthers

7. Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz vs. New England Patriots

8. Carolina Panthers TE Greg Olsen vs. Atlanta Falcons

9. New Orleans Saints TE Jared Cook at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

10. Los Angeles Rams TE Gerald Everett vs. Chicago Bears

Kicker

1. Baltimore Ravens K Justin Tucker vs. Houston Texans

2. Carolina Panthers k Joey Slye vs. Atlanta Falcons

3. New England Patriots K Nick Folk at Philadelphia Eagles

4. San Francisco 49ers K Robbie Gould vs. Arizona Cardinals

5. Los Angeles Rams K Greg Zuerlein vs. Chicago Bears

6. New Orleans Saints K Wil Lutz at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7. Houston Texans K Ka'imi Fairbairn at Baltimore Ravens

8. Kansas City Chiefs K Harrison Butker at Los Angeles Chargers

9. Oakland Raiders K Daniel Carlson vs. Cincinnati Bengals

10. Dallas Cowboys K Brett Maher at Detroit Lions

Defense/Special Teams

1. Minnesota Vikings vs. Denver Broncos

2. Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears

3. Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

4. San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals

5. Oakland Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals

6. Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams

7. Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

8. Washington Redskins vs. New York Jets

9. New York Jets at Washington Redskins

10. Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 11 Waiver-Wire Targets and Projections

Jacksonville Jaguars QB Nick Foles (19 percent owned on Yahoo, 9 percent on ESPN)

After suffering a collarbone injury in the Jaguars' season opener, Foles was activated from injured reserve last week heading into Jacksonville's bye. Now, Foles is ready to take back over as the Jaguars' starting quarterback in Week 11.

In Foles' first game back, he'll have a challenging matchup against the Colts, who rank ninth in the NFL in passing defense (223.2 passing yards allowed per game). However, there will be some favorable games for Foles in future weeks. He faces the Titans (256 passing yards allowed per game, 21st in NFL) in Week 12 and the Buccaneers (298.9 passing yards allowed per game, last in NFL) in Week 13.

Foles has potential to be a solid fantasy option at quarterback, as he'll be surrounded by talented offensive weapons such as running back Leonard Fournette and wide receiver DJ Chark.

Atlanta Falcons RB Brian Hill (2 percent owned on Yahoo, 0 percent on ESPN)

Hill had a heavy workload in the Falcons' win over the Saints on Sunday, and it's likely that will happen again next week.

Devonta Freeman exited Atlanta's game on Sunday with an ankle injury, which left Hill to power the running game. He had 20 carries for 61 yards while also adding a receiving touchdown. It may not have been the most impressive showing, but Hill had never had more than nine touches in a game during his first three NFL seasons.

Hill is available in nearly every fantasy league, so if owners need a streaming option or a player to fill in for an injured back, he should be a good pick for Week 11 and potentially longer. He should get plenty of touches again on Sunday when the Falcons play the Panthers on the road.

Carolina is allowing 136.7 rushing yards per game, fourth-worst in the NFL, so Hill could be poised for a breakout performance.

New York Giants WR Darius Slayton (10 percent owned on Yahoo, 12 percent on ESPN)

The Giants aren't likely to turn their season around, but Slayton could be a bright spot for their offense in the second half of the year.

On Sunday, Slayton notched his second multi-touchdown game in three weeks when he hauled in a pair of receiving scores in the Giants' loss to the Jets. The rookie also had 10 receptions for the first time in his career while totaling 121 yards for his first 100-yard game.

New York has a bye in Week 11, but fantasy owners need to scoop up Slayton now so they have him when the Giants return to action.

Although Slayton's best game came while fellow receiver Sterling Shepard and tight end Evan Engram were out with injuries, Slayton has proved that he needs to be involved in the offense even when those other playmakers return.