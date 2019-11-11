NFL Week 11 Picks: Early Odds and Predictions for Every Upcoming Game

Frank Victores/Associated Press

Several of the NFL's top teams were in action on Sunday, but they had varying results.

While the Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens each notched victories to continue their strong starts, the New Orleans Saints suffered their second loss of the season in a surprising home defeat to the Atlanta Falcons. That was one of the more unlikely results of the week, as the Saints were coming off their bye and have quarterback Drew Brees back in their lineup.

But that's what can happen over the course of the NFL season, which is nearing the conclusion of Week 10 and the start of Week 11.

After the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks wrap up Week 10 on Monday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns will open Week 11 on Thursday night. Before that matchup, here's a look ahead at the full Week 11 slate, along with odds, predictions and early betting advice.

Week 11 Odds, Picks

Pittsburgh at Cleveland (-3)

Dallas (-3) at Detroit

New Orleans (-5) at Tampa Bay

Atlanta at Carolina (-6.5)

Jacksonville at Indianapolis (-2.5)

Denver at Minnesota (-10)

N.Y. Jets at Washington (-1)

Buffalo (-6) at Miami

Houston at Baltimore (-4.5)

Arizona at San Francisco (-13.5)

New England (-3.5) at Philadelphia

Cincinnati at Oakland (-10)

Chicago at L.A. Rams (-6.5)

Kansas City (-4.5) at L.A. Chargers

Picks made against the spread. Odds courtesy of VegasInsider.

Early Betting Advice

If you're looking for an upset to cash in on in Week 11, it may not take long. The Steelers are three-point underdogs entering their Thursday night matchup against the Browns in Cleveland.

The Browns won their first road game of the season on Sunday, holding on to beat the Bills 19-16 and improving to 3-6. But this still isn't an impressive team, and they're going to be facing a Steelers defense that appears to be getting better every week.

Pittsburgh won its fourth straight game to improve to 5-4 on Sunday, and it held the Rams to 12 points while doing so. The Steelers have won five of their last six games, holding their opponent below 20 points in all but one of those victories. Expect them to go on the road and beat the Browns to continue their momentum.

As for Sunday's slate, one matchup that stands out is the Ravens hosting the Texans. Both of these teams are in first in their respective divisions, as Baltimore leads the AFC North at 7-2 while Houston is in first in the AFC South at 6-3.

However, the Ravens have taken their play to a new level in recent weeks. They beat the Seahawks on the road in Week 7, then returned from their bye to hand the Patriots their first loss of the season in a Week 9 primetime matchup.

On Sunday, Baltimore rolled to a 49-13 victory over winless Cincinnati on the road, continuing to prove it's clearly the top team in the AFC North.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is looking like an MVP candidate, as he's passed for 2,036 yards and 15 touchdowns while rushing for 702 yards and six scores through nine games. He should have another big day against the Texans, making the Ravens a good bet to win by at least five points.

As for the Bengals, don't pick them to get their first win of the season this week. They're going on the road to face the Raiders, who are making a playoff push in the AFC.

Oakland has won two straight games, and it has some winnable games ahead with matchups against the Bengals and Jets the next two weeks.

So, while the 10-point line for the Raiders-Bengals game is a large one, still bet on Oakland to win by more than that and build off its recent momentum.