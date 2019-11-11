NFL Power Rankings: Breaking Down Sunday's Action Ahead of Week 11

Frank Victores/Associated Press

A handful of top-tier NFL teams suffered surprising Week 10 losses.

The defeats suffered by Kansas City and New Orleans were the most stunning because of the manner in which they occurred.

Tennessee downed Andy Reid's Chiefs side through an incredible last-minute drive that put it on the edge of the AFC wild-card race.

Atlanta went into the Superdome and controlled its NFC South battle with New Orleans, a result that kept head coach Dan Quinn in charge for at least another week.

Contenders Buffalo, Carolina, Dallas, Indianapolis and the Los Angeles Rams also lost.

Those setbacks opened the door for streaking sides like Pittsburgh and Oakland to climb up the NFL power rankings.

NFL Power Rankings

1. San Francisco (8-0)

2. Baltimore (7-2)

3. New England (8-1)

4. Green Bay (8-2)

5. Houston (6-3)

6. New Orleans (7-2)

7. Seattle (7-2)

8. Minnesota (7-3)

9. Pittsburgh (5-4)

10. Kansas City (6-4)

11. Buffalo (6-3)

12. Dallas (5-4)

13. Oakland (5-4)

14. Tennessee (5-5)

15. Los Angeles Rams (5-4)

16. Philadelphia (5-4)

17. Indianapolis (5-4)

18. Carolina (5-4)

19. Chicago (4-5)

20. Jacksonville (4-5)

21. Los Angeles Chargers (4-6)

22. Cleveland (3-6)

23. Tampa Bay (3-6)

24. Detroit (3-5-1)

25. Denver (3-6)

26. Arizona (3-6-1)

27. Atlanta (2-7)

28. Miami (2-7)

29. New York Jets (2-7)

30. New York Giants (2-8)

31. Washington (1-8)

32. Cincinnati (0-9)

Baltimore was one of the few teams that asserted its dominance in Week 10. The Ravens cruised through the winless Cincinnati Bengals to move their winning streak to five games.

Thanks to other losses, they move into the No. 2 perch behind San Francisco. Since they own a 17-point win over New England from Week 9, the Ravens are a spot ahead of the Patriots despite carrying an additional loss.

New England and Houston watched the carnage from home on bye weeks. Their respective positions could be adjusted after Week 11 meetings with Philadelphia and Baltimore, respectively.

The Saints have scored nine points in each of their defeats, but in the first one to the Rams, Drew Brees was injured early.

While the loss to the Falcons is tough to take, Sean Payton's team is still in great position to win its division after Carolina stumbled in Green Bay. New Orleans could come close to clinching the NFC South if it sweeps the next three games against Tampa Bay, Carolina and Atlanta.

In that situation, the Saints would be competing with Green Bay and San Francisco for home-field advantage while the Panthers would be relegated to the crowded wild-card hunt.

Minnesota's victory in Dallas struck a blow to the wild-card hopes of the Panthers, Rams and Philadelphia Eagles, who are now two games back.

Of the three, the Eagles have the best chance to make the playoffs through winning the NFC East. Doug Pederson's side is level with Dallas at 5-4 and plays three of its next four at home, while the Cowboys face a trio of road trips in the next four contests.

The Eagles could surge into the top 10 with wins over New England and Seattle, but a pair of losses would throw doubt into its claim as a playoff contender.

Buffalo's loss in Cleveland and Indianapolis' home setback against Miami were the most significant AFC results, as five squads are now separated by 1.5 games in the wild-card hunt.

The pair of defeats helped create a further divide between the elite teams and the playoff hopefuls in the conference.

Kansas City is teetering on that line after suffering its fourth loss of the season, but with a healthy Patrick Mahomes and rest in Week 12, the Chiefs should be able to prove their worth in December, especially in Week 14 at Gillette Stadium.

The Chiefs meet Oakland in Week 13 in what could be the AFC West title game. Reid's side already has a win over Jon Gruden's team.

Regardless of what they do against the Chiefs, the Raiders deserve credit for turning into a wild-card contender. However, the one knock against Oakland is only one of its five victories came against a team currently above .500.

Pittsburgh is the other AFC side that is surging up the standings, as it won its fourth straight after a 1-4 start.

Mike Tomlin's side now plays Cleveland, Cincinnati and then Cleveland again. By the time that run ends, the Steelers could be in a secure playoff position and contending for a top-five power-ranking position.

The Steelers may not end up as a top-five team in Week 17, but a potential seven-game winning streak would put them in the conversation alongside the Patriots, Ravens and others for a week or two.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.