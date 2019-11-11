NFL Playoff Picture 2019: Wild-Card Standings and Week 11 Super Bowl Odds

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

After NFL Week 10 losses by the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts, the AFC wild-card race appears to be a more wide-open competition than the NFC.

The Bills hold a one-game advantage over three teams, while Pittsburgh has surged to the top of the 5-4 sides through a four-game winning streak.

At least five AFC franchises could claim they are still in the AFC wild-card fight, and one or two more may be able to do so with Week 11 victories.

Meanwhile, in the NFC, the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings have a firm grasp on the No. 5 and No. 6 seeds. Their recent success combined with losses by the Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers opened up a two-game gap in the standings.

Super Bowl Odds

Via Caesars.

New England (+300; bet $100 to win $300)

New Orleans (+600)

San Francisco (+700)

Green Bay (+700)

Baltimore (+800)

Kansas City (+1100)

Dallas (+1200)

Philadelphia (+1400)

Minnesota (+1800)

Seattle (+2000)

Los Angeles Rams (+2500)

Houston (+2500)

Despite falling short in Week 10 to the Baltimore Ravens, the New England Patriots still boast the best Super Bowl odds.

At 8-1, the Patriots are still the favorites to secure home-field advantage throughout the AFC.

If they earn three wins from a four-game stretch against the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs, they should earn the No. 1 seed since they close with the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo and Miami Dolphins.

Even if Baltimore is the AFC's No. 2 seed, it still has a decent shot at the Super Bowl since it defeated the reigning champion.

Lamar Jackson and Co. can gain more betting trust by beating Houston in Week 11. If that occurs, the Ravens will be waiting for New England to slip up.

Since they are only one game back for the top spot in the AFC, the Ravens are worth a sprinkling of cash at +800.

The best bet out of the NFC is tougher to figure out. The New Orleans Saints lost to the Atlanta Falcons, while the Green Bay Packers only beat Carolina by eight at home.

The San Francisco 49ers can once again assert their dominance atop the conference by beating Seattle Monday night.

The difference between the Saints and Packers and the current top seed is Super Bowl-winning experience at quarterback in Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers.

Minnesota might be the best value pick at the moment. Kirk Cousins debunked the narratives that he can't play well in big games and on primetime by helping his side beat Dallas Sunday night.

The Vikings should enter their Week 12 bye with six wins in seven games, and they control their playoff path with December meetings against Seattle and Green Bay.

NFL Standings

AFC



Division Leaders

1. New England (8-1)

2. Baltimore (7-2)

3. Houston (6-3)

4. Kansas City (6-4)

Wild-Card

5. Buffalo (6-3)

6. Pittsburgh (5-4)

7. Oakland (5-4)

8. Indianapolis (5-4)

9. Tennessee (5-5)

10. Jacksonville (4-5)

11. Los Angeles Chargers (4-6)

12. Denver (3-6)

13. Cleveland (3-6)

14. Miami (2-7)

15. New York Jets (2-7)

16. Cincinnati (0-8)

The Week 10 results made the AFC wild-card race more of a mess than it already was.

Buffalo is still a game ahead of the pack, but its inability to beat what was perceived as a much-worse side in Cleveland may spark some doubts.

The Bills could still cruise to the finish line with the No. 5 seed in hand, but they must beat Miami and the Denver Broncos in Weeks 11 and 12.

By doing that, Sean McDermott's side will be 8-3 entering a four-game stretch against Dallas, the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore and New England.

The Week 15 clash with the Steelers at Heinz Field looks like the most important of the four, as that could be for a wild-card position.

Pittsburgh should continue winning with Cleveland and Cincinnati ahead in the next three weeks. Adding three victories to a four-game winning run could help Mike Tomlin's side create separation.

The Steelers finish with three road contests in their final four, including a Week 17 trip to Baltimore. If they can't open up a gap now, that matchup may keep them out of the postseason.

The Oakland Raiders appear to be the next-best wild-card contender, and it has a favorable schedule that should keep it in the mix until Week 17.

The Raiders host Cincinnati and then visit the New York Jets to close out November. In December, they could strike blows to the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars' playoff hopes with home victories.

Without a healthy Jacoby Brissett, the Colts looked like an average team in their loss to Miami, a result that could come back to haunt them.

Frank Reich's side could create more wild-card clarity by knocking off Tennessee and Jacksonville in two of the next three weeks.

In between those clashes, the Colts visit Houston with first place in the AFC South on the line.

Thanks to their win over the Chiefs, the Titans have playoff hope. After their Week 11 bye, they face Jacksonville, Indianapolis, Oakland, Houston twice and New Orleans.

It is a difficult finish to the season, but it allows Tennessee to face its direct competition for a wild-card berth.

Jacksonville could make a run with Nick Foles back under center, but a loss at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday could erase that hope.

The Los Angeles Chargers missed their opportunity to jump back into contention by losing to Oakland in Week 10. Anthony Lynn's side is at a disadvantage at 4-6 with head-to-head losses to Tennessee, Pittsburgh, Houston and the Raiders.

NFC

Division Leaders

1. San Francisco (8-0)

2. Green Bay (8-2)

3. New Orleans (7-2)

4. Dallas (5-4)

Wild-Card

5. Seattle (7-2)

6. Minnesota (7-3)

7. Los Angeles Rams (5-4)

8. Philadelphia (5-4)

9. Carolina (5-4)

10. Chicago (4-5)

11. Detroit (3-5-1)

12. Arizona (3-6-1)

13. Tampa Bay (3-6)

14. Atlanta (2-7)

15. New York Giants (2-8)

16. Washington (1-8)

Seattle and Minnesota are the front-runners for the NFC wild-card, and if the Seahawks fall to the 49ers, they could be level at 7-3.

The two sides are scheduled to meet at CenturyLink Field December 2, with the winner in the best position to claim the No. 5 seed.

Pete Carroll's team has to visit Philadelphia and Carolina, so it could either eliminate those two sides from wild-card contention, or allow both squads to drag themselves back into the race.

Minnesota hosts Denver in Week 11 and then finishes its home slate with three NFC North games starting with the Detroit Lions in Week 14.

Barring a string of setbacks, the Seahawks and Vikings should collect enough victories to reach the playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams have three home games in their next four, but two of those clashes come against Baltimore and Seattle.

By the time the Seahawks visit the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Week 14, the Rams could be too far back to surge up the standings with a victory.

Carolina still has to play New Orleans twice, Seattle and Indianapolis, so its path to the postseason is muddied at best.

Two wins over Atlanta and a victory over Washington in the next four weeks could keep the Panthers in the mix, but they could struggle with the Saints.

Ron Rivera's team is 1-3 against teams in playoff positions, with the lone triumph coming in Week 4 over Houston.

Philadelphia has a better chance to earn a playoff spot, but not through the wild-card race.

The Eagles are level at 5-4 with Dallas, and the two sides could meet for the division crown in Week 16 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Between now and then, the Eagles host New England, Seattle and the New York Giants and visit Miami and Washington.

Dallas has road trips set for the Chicago Bears, New England and Detroit, while Buffalo and the Rams come to AT&T Stadium.

Since the Eagles appear to have an easier schedule than the Cowboys, they could bypass the wild-card and move into the NFC East lead.

If that occurs, Dallas could miss out on the playoffs due to the head-to-head loss it suffered to Minnesota Sunday night.

