Aaron Rodgers, Packers Beat Christian McCaffrey, Panthers After Goal-Line Stand

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIINovember 11, 2019

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 10: Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after his first down in the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field on November 10, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers topped the visiting Carolina Panthers 24-16 Sunday evening at a snowy Lambeau Field.  

The Panthers drove 88 yards to the 1-yard line, including converting a 4th-and-10 from the Green Bay 25-yard line, but the Packers kept Christian McCaffrey out of the end zone as time expired to secure the win.

It was an important result for the 8-2 Packers after they played poorly en route to being upset 26-11 by the Los Angeles Chargers last week. Green Bay kept the 6-3 Minnesota Vikings at a more comfortable distance in the NFC North with Sunday's win. 

The Panthers dropped to 5-4. They missed an opportunity to close the gap on the New Orleans Saints in the NFC South after the Saints were upset 26-9 by the Atlanta Falcons earlier in the day to fall to 7-2. 

   

Notable Fantasy Stats

Green Bay

QB Aaron Rodgers: 233 yards; 1 carry, 7 yards

RB Aaron Jones: 13 carries, 93 yards, 3 TD

WR Davante Adams: 7 catches, 118 yards

TE Jimmy Graham: 2 catches, 59 yards

   

Carolina 

QB Kyle Allen: 307 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

RB Christian McCaffrey: 20 carries, 108 yards, 1 TD; six catches, 33 yards

WR DJ Moore: 9 catches, 120 yards

TE Greg Olsen: 8 catches, 98 yards

WR Curtis Samuel: 4 catches, 35 yards, 1 TD

Aaron Jones Keeps Pace with Christian McCaffrey

As the Packers were topping the Panthers, Jones tied McCaffrey. 

McCaffrey entered Week 10 leading the NFL with 13 total touchdowns and 10 rushing touchdowns. He ended the night tied with Jones in both categories at 14 total and 11 rushing. 

Jones ran for a game-high three touchdowns, while McCaffrey pounded it in once:

What's Next?

The Packers have a bye in Week 11 before being tasked with playing the undefeated San Francisco 49ers in Week 12.

The Panthers will host the 2-7 Atlanta Falcons next Sunday afternoon. 

