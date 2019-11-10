Glazer: Chase Young Would Still Be Taken No. 1 in 2020 NFL Draft by GMs Amid Ban

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Chase Young might be in trouble with the NCAA, but NFL teams haven't changed their opinion of the Ohio State star.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports asked multiple general managers around the league, and none believed the defensive end's current discipline will affect his draft stock.

"An absolute no. Emphatic no," Glazer explained on Fox NFL Sunday. "Several GMs said we still take him 1 over all the other quarterbacks who are out there."

Young was ruled out of Saturday's game against Maryland due to an eligibility issue and could face a four-game suspension for accepting a loan from a family friend, according to ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit.

The loan was reportedly to help Young fly his girlfriend to the Rose Bowl to watch him play last January. He had also repaid the loan, which could help him see a reduced suspension.

Despite the NCAA's discipline, NFL teams still think highly of the pass-rusher after a dominant start to the season. In eight games, Young leads the nation with 13.5 sacks to go with 15.5 tackles for loss.

The junior had four sacks in the 38-7 victory over Wisconsin, the Buckeyes' biggest win of the year to date.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller has Young listed as the No. 1 player in his 2020 NFL draft big board.

While suspensions at the college level are never a good thing, NFL decision-makers have rarely cared about missed time when it comes to the draft. Nick Bosa was the No. 2 overall pick last year after withdrawing from Ohio State in the middle of the season.

High-profile players like A.J. Green and Dez Bryant also faced hefty NCAA suspensions before becoming first-round picks.

A quarterback-needy team could still take Tua Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow or Justin Herbert No. 1 overall, but Young's status as a top prospect remains unchanged.