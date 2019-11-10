NFL Rumors: Amazon's Jeff Bezos Interested in Purchasing NFL Team

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 10, 2019

Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos speaks after receiving the 2019 International Astronautical Federation (IAF) Excellence in Industry Award during the the 70th International Astronautical Congress at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC on October 22, 2019. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

Amazon mogul Jeff Bezos is reportedly interested in purchasing an NFL team and has supporters in ownership circles.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported the interest from the world's richest man, though there is no team currently up for sale. La Canfora noted the Seattle Seahawks will be sold after late owner Paul Allen's death, and the NFL has "concern" about the Denver Broncos' ownership situation.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

