NFL Predictions Week 10: Last-Minute Picks and Advice for Sunday's Schedule

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Even though the Green Bay Packers were on the road in Week 9, it was still a surprise when they lost to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Packers opened the season by winning seven of their first eight games but then lost to a team that has underperformed this year. Green Bay has a strong opportunity to get back on track Sunday.

And although Carolina is 5-3, don't expect to see the Packers start a losing streak.

Need some other last-minute betting tips before Sunday's game? Here's a look at the full slate of games, along with odds and predictions, followed by some advice for bettors.

Week 10 Odds, Projections

Arizona at Tampa Bay (-4.5); Over/Under 51.5 points

Atlanta at New Orleans (-13.5); O/U 51.5

Baltimore (-10) at Cincinnati; O/U 44.5

Buffalo at Cleveland (-3); O/U 40.5

Detroit at Chicago (-2.5); O/U 41

Kansas City (-6.5) at Tennessee; O/U 49.5

N.Y. Giants (-3) at N.Y. Jets; O/U 44.5

Miami at Indianapolis (-10); O/U 44

Carolina at Green Bay (-5); O/U 48

L.A. Rams (-4) at Pittsburgh; O/U 43.5

Minnesota at Dallas (-3); O/U 48.5

Seattle at San Francisco (-6.5); O/U 47

Picks made against the spread. Odds courtesy of Caesars.

Last-Minute Betting Advice

Go with the Top Teams to Win Big

The Packers, Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints are three of the top teams in the NFL, and all three are in action Sunday afternoon. Don't expect any of them to have a surprising result in Week 10.

Green Bay is a five-point favorite at home against Carolina, and after its Week 9 loss, it should bounce back and win by at least six Sunday. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers will play a big role in leading the Packers to a statement victory.

Baltimore may be a 10-point favorite, but it should win by more than that as it takes on the Cincinnati Bengals, the only winless team remaining in the NFL. The Ravens may have only won their first matchup against the Bengals by six points, but they have more momentum entering this contest after huge wins over the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots in their past two games.

New Orleans should beat by Atlanta Falcons by at least two touchdowns, as quarterback Drew Brees is back and healthy and the Saints will be fresh coming off their bye.

Bet on the Bills on the Road

John Munson/Associated Press

While the Buffalo Bills has a record comparable to the aforementioned teams, it will be an underdog Sunday when it travels to take on the Cleveland Browns.

That is a bit surprising, as the Bills have opened the season 6-2, while the Browns are 2-6. However, Buffalo has lost its only two games against opponents with winning records, which likely contributed to Cleveland's status as the betting favorite for this matchup.

However, this will work out well for bettors, as it's easier to choose the Bills, with them getting the extra three points. Expect Buffalo's defense to give Cleveland's offense a lot of trouble, while the Bills continue their strong start with another victory.

Stay Away from Sunday Night Matchup

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

The Sunday night game will likely be one of the best of the gameweek. However, bettors should resist the temptation to bet on this matchup.

The Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings are two of the top teams in the NFC, and it's quite possible that both will make the playoffs this season. However, it's a tricky game to pick, with Dallas being a three-point favorite at home.

This game could go either way, and it will likely be decided late. Because of that, it's not one of the better matchups to bet on in Week 10.