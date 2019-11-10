NFL Week 10 Live-Stream Info, TV Schedule Map and Start Times

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

At first glance, Sunday's NFL schedule may not seem like the best slate of games. However, some top teams will be in action, and anything can happen in football.

Four teams with two or fewer losses play Sunday. The 7-1 New Orleans Saints (vs. Atlanta Falcons), the 7-2 Green Bay Packers (vs. Carolina Panthers), the 6-2 Baltimore Ravens (at Cincinnati Bengals) and the 6-2 Buffalo Bills (at Cleveland Browns) will all be in action looking to maintain their strong starts to the season.

There are also exciting NFC matchups in Week 10's prime-time slots, as the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings face off Sunday night followed by a Monday night game between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

Game Times and TV/Live-Stream Schedule

Sunday, Nov. 10

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

New York Giants at New York Jets, 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Arizona Cardinals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts, 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Los Angeles Rams at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and NBC Sports app

Monday, Nov. 11

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and WatchESPN

Week 10 Preview

While there could be some close games throughout the day Sunday, the best matchups of Week 10 could come Sunday and Monday nights.

The Cowboys host the Vikings Sunday night in a game between two potential playoff teams in the NFC this season. Dallas leads the NFC East by a half-game over the Philadelphia Eagles, while Minnesota is a game behind Green Bay in the NFC North.

Both teams have talented players on their offenses. And for the Cowboys, going up against the Vikings defense will likely be a great challenge.

"This is the toughest test we've had as an offense going against this defense," Cowboys tight end Jason Witten said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

While Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has played well in recent weeks, he hasn't had much success against the Cowboys, who used to be his NFC East rival when he played for the Washington Redskins, going 1-6 in his career against Dallas. Meanwhile, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is 4-0 against Minnesota.

So recent history suggests the Cowboys could have the edge at home. But it should be an exciting, competitive game and one of the best of Week 10.

Monday night's contest features the lone undefeated team in the NFL, the San Francisco 49ers, who are 8-0. They are set to face their toughest test of the season, as they take on the NFC West-rival Seattle Seahawks, who are 7-2.

Seattle has dominated this series in recent years. It had won 10 straight against San Francisco before the 49ers notched an overtime victory over the Seahawks last term. But San Francisco is playing at a higher level this year, making this rivalry a top NFC matchup once again.

"We haven't held up our end of the bargain the last few years, but this is an exciting game," 49ers left tackle Joe Staley said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). "There's a lot riding on this game. It's meaningful. But, at the same token, we can't look at it as anything different. One of the reasons why we've been successful is we haven't changed. We've been doing exactly what we've been doing all year from training camp to now, just continuing to do the same things."

The game could result in the 49ers' first loss of the season or their best win. Either way, it should be a thrilling game between two of the top teams in the NFC that could go down to the wire.