Report: Jets Owner to Be Patient with Adam Gase Despite Team's Struggles

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Year one of New York Jets head coach Adam Gase's tenure has not gone well, with his 1-7 team most recently losing to the previously winless Miami Dolphins 26-18 on Sunday.

Fan unrest grew following the defeat, to the point where a banner reading "Fire Adam Gase Now" was flown over Manhattan on Friday, per Andy Clayton of the New York Daily News.

However, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday that Jets owner Christopher Johnson "is expected to remain patient" regarding Gase despite fan unhappiness.

"The Jets are eight games in, with eight games left, and the team will not rush to any decisions, even if their fans seem to have made one on Gase. Furthermore, Gase and GM Joe Douglas -- who was brought in to upgrade the roster and provide stability -- have had only five months together without a full offseason. The Jets believe the situation will sort itself out.

"A segment of the Jets fanbase on social media want Gase fired, the sooner the better, but the team is not inclined to acquiesce to those wishes at this time, as the New York Daily News also reported. It still wants to judge Gase over a larger body of work than half the season, one that has been plagued with injuries."

Andy Vasquez of the Record also reported last Monday that the chances of Gase being fired before the season (or even after just one year) are "low."



Vasquez provided a few reasons, including concerns that firing Gase so quickly would hinder franchise quarterback Sam Darnold's development. Darnold, 22, has had two coaches in two seasons, with the Jets firing Todd Bowles after last year.

The Jets would also have to pay three coaches in 2020 (Bowles, Gase and the new coach). Bowles will be off the books after next season.

Plus, New York has been hit hard by injuries, including ailments to Darnold, defensive lineman Quinnen Williams and linebacker C.J. Mosley, just to name a few.

Still, the Jets' season had far greater expectations following an offseason that saw the arrivals of Mosley, Williams, running back Le'Veon Bell and wideout Jamison Crowder among other additions.

Now New York is last in the AFC East and may very well end up with the No. 1 pick in the draft: Only the 1-8 Washington Redskins and 0-8 Cincinnati Bengals are worse, with the Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons sporting matching 1-7 marks.

However, a strong ending to the Jets' season could at least give Gase some momentum heading into next year as he looks to turn it around, provided he is not one-and-done.

Four of the Jets' next five opponents have between zero and two wins, so the opportunity is there for Gase to get back on the winning track.

The Jets' second half of the year begins with a battle against the New York Giants on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.