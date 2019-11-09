AEW Releases 1st Weekly Rankings Headlined by Cody, Emi Sakura, Lucha Bros.

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Ahead of Saturday's Full Gear pay-per-view, All Elite Wrestling released its first weekly rankings of the men's singles, women's singles and tag team divisions Friday.

AEW omitted AEW World champion Chris Jericho, AEW Women's champion Riho and AEW Tag Team champions SCU from the rankings, which essentially makes them lists of the top contenders for each title:

Not surprisingly, Cody is No. 1 in men's singles, Emi Sakura is No. 1 in women's singles and The Lucha Bros. and Private Party are the top two in the tag team ranks. All of those wrestlers will compete in championship matches at Full Gear.

Even if none of the aforementioned wrestlers win a title Friday, the rankings could be in for a significant shakeup based on some of the other matches on the card.

In men's singles, No. 2 PAC will face No. 3 "Hangman" Adam Page in a match that may determine the next No. 1 contender for the AEW World Championship. Also, No. 4 Kenny Omega will face No. 5 Jon Moxley, although the match is unsanctioned, which means it won't count against their records.

On the women's side, No. 2 Britt Baker will be in action against Bea Priestley. A win could earn Baker another title shot against Riho or Sakura, or a Priestley win could help vault her into the top five.

The Young Bucks are No. 3 in the tag team rankings, and they will face the unranked Santana and Ortiz. The winner of that match may soon challenge the winner of SCU vs. Lucha Bros. vs. Private Party.

In many ways, the AEW rankings are similar to the rankings that have been released in the back of the Pro Wrestling Illustrated magazine for many years, and it helps provide some clarity regarding who is in the hunt for a title shot and who the company considers to be its top stars.

