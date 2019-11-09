Week 10 NFL Picks: Tips, Odds and Over/Under Predictions for Sunday

Scott Eklund/Associated Press

If the San Francisco 49ers are going to stay undefeated for another week, they will have to take down one of their NFC West rivals.

On Monday night, the 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks in a huge divisional clash to cap off Week 10 of the NFL season. San Francisco has opened the season 8-0, while Seattle enters the game at 7-2. If the 49ers win, they will have a strong hold on the division lead. But if the Seahawks are successful, it makes the race tantalizingly close.

Before that matchup, Sunday features 11 games, with several of the NFL's top teams in action. The New Orleans Saints (7-1), Green Bay Packers (7-2) and Baltimore Ravens (6-2) are among those that will be looking to continue their strong starts to the season.

Week 10 Odds, Projections

Arizona at Tampa Bay (-5); Over/Under 52 points

Atlanta at New Orleans (-13.5); O/U 51.5

Baltimore (-10.5) at Cincinnati; O/U 44.5

Buffalo at Cleveland (-3); O/U 40.5

Detroit at Chicago (-2.5); O/U 41

Kansas City (-6) at Tennessee; O/U 49.5

N.Y. Giants (-3) at N.Y. Jets; O/U 44.5

Miami at Indianapolis (-11); O/U 44

Carolina at Green Bay (-5.5); O/U 47

L.A. Rams (-4) at Pittsburgh; O/U 43.5

Minnesota at Dallas (-3); O/U 48.5

Seattle at San Francisco (-6.5); O/U 47

Picks made against the spread. Odds courtesy of Caesars.

Top Week 10 Bets

Baltimore (-10.5) over Cincinnati

Gail Burton/Associated Press

People may have been skeptical of the Baltimore Ravens as recently as October. That's because they lost to the Cleveland Browns in Week 4 and had uninspiring victories over the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals in the two weeks that followed. But a lot has changed since then.

Baltimore beat Seattle on the road in Week 7. Then, after its bye, it handed the New England Patriots their first loss of the season in an impressive Sunday night home win in Week 9. The Ravens not only beat the Patriots handily, but they also scored 37 points against New England's strong defense.

So although the Ravens only beat the Bengals by six points when the two AFC North rivals played Oct. 13, Baltimore has a lot of momentum heading into this matchup. Expect the Ravens to roll to a big road victory, winning by at least 11 points.

Buffalo (+3) over Cleveland

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

The Browns are the favorite in this matchup, despite the fact that they are 2-6 and haven't won any of their three home games. Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills are 6-2, and although all their wins have come against lesser opponents, they are still winning games.

All six of Buffalo's victories are against teams that have losing records. Its two losses came against New England and the Philadelphia Eagles, a pair of teams with winning records.

But the Bills should have the edge here because of their strong defensive play. They rank third in the NFL at 296.3 yards allowed per game, and they will likely shut down a Browns offense that ranks 19th in the league.

Seattle (+6.5) over San Francisco

This is more of a bet that the Seahawks will cover the spread, not necessarily that they will notch the upset win on the road.

Seattle has impressed offensively this season, averaging 395 yards per game, which ranks fourth in the NFL. The unit has been led by quarterback Russell Wilson, who has passed for 2,505 yards, 22 touchdowns and one interception in nine games, emerging as an NFL MVP candidate in the first half of the year.

The Seahawks face a tough task in taking on the 49ers, who are allowing an NFL-best 241 yards per game. But this should be one of the best games in the league this season, so expect this one to be decided late and by fewer than 6.5 points.