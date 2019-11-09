NFL Predictions Week 10: Final Odds Projections and Fantasy Stars to Watch

Don Wright/Associated Press

Injuries often lead to opportunities in the NFL. And that should be apparent in several games this week.

When a key player is out, others have to step up, which will be the case for multiple teams' offenses on Sunday. Those are also important situations to monitor for fantasy football, in which every lineup decision plays a role in an owner either winning or losing.

For example, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Samuels and New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate are two players who will likely have heavier workloads on Sunday because of injuries on their teams. That makes both of them strong plays for fantasy owners needing a boost.

Heading into Week 10, here's a look at the full slate of games, along with odds and predictions, followed by three fantasy stars to watch this week.

Week 10 Odds, Projections

Arizona at Tampa Bay (-5); Over/Under 52 points

Atlanta at New Orleans (-13.5); O/U 51.5

Baltimore (-10.5) at Cincinnati; O/U 44.5

Buffalo at Cleveland (-3); O/U 40.5

Detroit at Chicago (-2.5); O/U 41

Kansas City (-6) at Tennessee; O/U 49.5

N.Y. Giants (-3) at N.Y. Jets; O/U 44.5

Miami at Indianapolis (-11); O/U 44

Carolina at Green Bay (-5.5); O/U 47

L.A. Rams (-4) at Pittsburgh; O/U 43.5

Minnesota at Dallas (-3); O/U 48.5

Seattle at San Francisco (-6.5); O/U 47

Picks made against the spread. Odds courtesy of Caesars.

Fantasy Stars to Watch

QB Kyler Murray, ARI (at TB)

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

If Murray needed a confidence boost entering the second half of his rookie season, last week provided it. Despite playing the 49ers, who allow the fewest yards per game of any team in the NFL, Murray passed for 241 yards and two touchdowns and nearly led the Cardinals to an upset win.

It was a bounce-back fantasy performance for Murray, who didn't throw or rush for a touchdown the previous two weeks. He also had one of his most efficient games of the year, completing 70.8 percent of his 24 pass attempts.

Murray should have another strong showing this week when the Cardinals travel to take on the Buccaneers, who rank 23rd in the NFL with 371.6 yards allowed per game. Plus, Tampa Bay should keep up offensively, forcing Murray and Arizona to continue to try to put up points.

RB Jaylen Samuels, PIT (vs. LAR)

James Conner is out this week, so Samuels should be heavily involved in the Steelers' offense again on Sunday. Although Trey Edmunds may get more carries, Samuels will likely play a big role in the passing game.

Last week against the Colts, Samuels had 13 receptions for 73 yards, which helped make up for the fact he had only 10 yards on eight rushes. But as long as Samuels puts up those receiving numbers, he'll be a strong fantasy play, especially in points-per-reception leagues.

The Rams are likely to put up a lot of points against the Steelers, so Pittsburgh could be playing from behind and needing to pass. That also bodes well for Samuels, who should be one of quarterback Mason Rudolph's top targets.

WR Golden Tate, NYG (at NYJ)

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Tate has been consistent for the Giants and fantasy owners the last four weeks. Over that span, he's had at least six receptions in every game and had at least 80 receiving yards in all but one of those contests.

However, Tate's only touchdown in five games this season came in Week 6 against the Patriots. He's been kept out of the end zone the last three weeks despite being rookie quarterback Daniel Jones' top target. That included having 11 passes come his way in Week 7, followed by 10 targets in Week 8.

This matchup favors Tate to continue to capitalize on those targets and perhaps end his touchdown drought. The Jets rank 24th in passing defense, allowing 263 yards through the air per game. Plus, wide receiver Sterling Shepard and tight end Evan Engram will be out for the Giants, so Jones will have to rely primarily on Tate in the passing game.