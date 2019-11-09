Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Latest Position-by-Position Rundown

Don Wright/Associated Press

If you have Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins, Leonard Fournette or Carson Wentz on your fantasy roster, you could be scrambling for bench and waiver-wire options in Week 10. Six teams—the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins—are on bye this week.

With the Oakland Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers playing on Thursday night, this leaves fantasy football players with their smallest player pool of 2019 yet.

Here, we'll run down the top players at each position for the remaining slate and examine some top sleeper options for Week 10.

Quarterbacks

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

2. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

4. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

5. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

7. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

8. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

9. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

10. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Sleeper: Daniel Jones, New York Giants

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has made his fair share of rookie mistakes in 2019. He's also flashed the poise, arm talent and athleticism needed to take advantage of an underwhelming opponent like the New York Jets.

The Jets rank just 24th in pass defense, allowing an average of 263 passing yards per game. They surrendered 288 yards and three touchdowns to Ryan Fitzpatrick last week.

While Jones won't have tight end Evan Engram (foot) or Sterling Shepard (concussion) his week, he'll still be able to lean on Saquon Barkley and Golden Tate. Don't expect an overwhelming game from Jones in Week 10, but if you're in a pinch, he is playable.

Running Backs

1. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

2. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings

3. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

4. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

5. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

6. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

7. Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts

8. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

9. Le'Veon Bell, New York Jets

10. Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens

Sleeper: Ronald Jones II, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Over the last two weeks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones II has taken hold of a larger role in the offense. In that span, he carried the ball 29 times for 102 yards and a touchdown. He also caught three passes for 32 more yards. While these aren't overly impressive numbers, they do indicate that Jones' role is on the rise.

"What was once a split role is now more Jones' job," The Athletic's Greg Auman wrote.

This week, Jones and the Buccaneers will host the Arizona Cardinals, who have allowed an average of 126.9 rushing yards per game. As long as the workload is there, Jones should be in line for a solid outing.

Wide Receivers

1. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints

2. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

3. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

6. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons

7. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys

8. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

9. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions

10. Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings

Sleeper: Zach Pascal, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal isn't just a sleeper this week; he's a must-start for anyone in need of a bye-week replacement. With T.Y. Hilton and Parris Campbell both out, Pascal should be the Colts' go-to wideout in Week 10.

Last week, Pascal caught five passes for 76 yards and a touchdown. He spent most of the game with Brian Hoyer under center,so managers shouldn't be too concerned with Jacoby Brissett's status on Sunday. Brissett has been downgraded to out, according to Zak Keefer of The Athletic:

Expect Hoyer to look in Pascal's direction early and often against the Miami Dolphins.

Tight Ends

1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

3. Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons

4. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

5. Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Rams

6. Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers

7. Eric Ebron, Indianapolis Colts

8. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions

9. Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans

10. Vance McDonald, Pittsburgh Steelers

Sleeper: Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

With Hilton and Campbell out, the Colts are also likely to lean on their tight ends against Miami. That makes Eric Ebron a must-start and makes fellow tight end Jack Doyle a solid option for Week 10.

Last week, Doyle caught three passes for 22 yards and a touchdown. He should be a significant piece of Indianapolis' offensive game plan and one of the team's top red-zone targets this week.

The Dolphins have allowed an average of 251.6 passing yards per game, 20th in the NFL. However, that number is a bit misleading because opponents have largely leaned on the run against Miami. The Dolphins have allowed an average of 8.6 yards per pass play, tied for third-most in the league.

If you need a one-week replacement for Zach Ertz or Engram, Doyle could be your guy.

D/ST

1. Baltimore Ravens

2. Indianapolis Colts

3. New Orleans Saints

4. Buffalo Bills

5. San Francisco 49ers

6. Los Angeles Rams

7. Cleveland Browns

8. Chicago Bears

9. New York Giants

10. Detroit Lions