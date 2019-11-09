Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest Injuries

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The NFL injury news for Week 10 is much more promising than previous weeks.

Patrick Mahomes, Matt Ryan and Alvin Kamara are among the fantasy football stars set to return to the gridiron Sunday. However, there are still some significant absences, especially at wide receiver, where Adam Thielen and T.Y. Hilton lead the list of players declared out.

Some of the best pickups are direct replacements for injured stars, while others are worthy additions due to favorable matchups.

Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings

Quarterback

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore (at Cincinnati)

2. Drew Brees, New Orleans (vs. Atlanta)

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City (at Tennessee)

4. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay (vs. Arizona)

5. Kyler Murray, Arizona (at Tampa Bay)

6. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay (vs. Carolina)

7. Dak Prescott, Dallas (vs. Minnesota)

8. Russell Wilson, Seattle (at San Francisco)

9. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco (vs. Seattle)

10. Josh Allen, Buffalo (at Cleveland)

Injury Report

There are more positive developments than negative at quarterback.

Matt Ryan was declared the Atlanta Falcons' starter by head coach Dan Quinn, per NFL's official Twitter account, and Patrick Mahomes' return was announced Friday.

The returns of both signal-callers should be a boost to owners who pieced together lineups with them out or who have one of them on a roster along with one of the six bye-week quarterbacks.

The Indianapolis Colts' Jacoby Brissett practiced for a third consecutive day Friday, per The Athletic's Zak Keefer, so that could be a positive sign for his favorable matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

With those three healthy, the biggest hit to lineups could be the byes for Tom Brady, Deshaun Watson and Carson Wentz.

Top Pickups

Daniel Jones could be the best streaming option, as he faces a New York Jets defense that has allowed more than 300 total yards in all but one contest.

The rookie out of Duke has a completion percentage over 60 and at least 200 passing yards in his past three games.

If you are secure for Week 10 but may want to improve at the position for the future, Nick Foles is worth an early pickup. The offseason acquisition will be back under center in Week 11 once the Jaguars return from the bye.

Running Back



1. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina (at Green Bay)

2. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants (at New York Jets)

3. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas (vs. Minnesota)

4. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota (at Dallas)

5. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans (vs. Atlanta)

6. Aaron Jones, Green Bay (vs. Carolina)

7. Marlon Mack, Indianapolis (vs. Miami)

8. Mark Ingram, Baltimore (at Cincinnati)

9. Nick Chubb, Cleveland (vs. Buffalo)

10. Derrick Henry, Tennessee (vs. Kansas City)

Injury Report

On Thursday, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton he "fully expects" Alvin Kamara to face Atlanta on Sunday.

Before his injury, Kamara had double-digit carries in six games and was targeted 39 times by Drew Brees and Teddy Bridgewater. Atlanta's defense was gashed for 1,737 total yards in October, so Kamara and plenty of others in the New Orleans offense should thrive.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Le'Veon Bell should be available Sunday after dealing with a knee injury. Bell did not find the end zone in Week 9, but he produced 66 rushing yards and 55 receiving yards on eight catches.

If he finds similar success versus the Giants, he could be a valuable player, especially in points-per-reception leagues.

There are more pressing running back health concerns elsewhere. According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, James Conner is unlikely to play versus the Los Angeles Rams.

Top Pickups

With Conner, Benny Snell Jr. and Trey Edmunds banged up, Jaylen Samuels could feature in a heavy workload.

Samuels was an asset in the passing game in Week 9, as he hauled in 13 passes for 73 yards. His season-high on the ground is 26 yards.

J.D. McKissic could be utilized in a similar role by the Detroit Lions. He caught three balls for 40 yards and ran the ball four times for 32 yards in Week 9.

With Kerryon Johnson and Tra Carson on injured reserve, McKissic is the most experienced running back on Detroit's roster.

He is available in more leagues than Samuels, so he could be the best option on the waiver wire ahead of Sunday.

Wide Receiver

1. Michael Thomas, New Orleans (vs. Atlanta)

2. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay (vs. Arizona)

3. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City (at Tennessee)

4. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay (vs. Arizona)

5. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams (at Pittsburgh)

6. Amari Cooper, Dallas (vs. Minnesota)

7. Davante Adams, Green Bay (vs. Carolina)

8. Julio Jones, Atlanta (at New Orleans)

9. Tyler Lockett, Seattle (at San Francisco)

10. Stefon Diggs, Minnesota (at Dallas)

Injury Report

Adam Thielen was officially listed as out by the Minnesota Vikings on Friday afternoon.

That should be good news for Stefon Diggs owners, as he has three 100-yard performances in his past four games. However, Diggs only had one catch in Week 9 and could be limited by a Dallas pass defense that held its past two opponents under 200 yards.

If Minnesota's top wideout attracts too much attention, Laquon Treadwell or Olabisi Johnson could receive more targets from Kirk Cousins.

Johnson scored on his lone catch versus Kansas City, while Treadwell had three catches for 58 yards.

Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters Friday that T.Y. Hilton and Parris Campbell are out for Sunday's clash with Miami, per The Athletic's Stephen Holder.

Top Pickups

Indianapolis' Zach Pascal and Miami's DeVante Parker could receive an uptick in production because of injuries to teammates.

Pascal is the top healthy receiver on the Colts' roster. In two of the past three games, he eclipsed 75 yards and found the end zone three times.

Parker is one of the candidates to replace Preston Williams' production after he suffered a torn ACL. Against the Buffalo Bills, Steelers and Jets, Parker reached the 50-yard mark on an average of eight targets per contest.

More importantly, the receiver out of Louisville has a touchdown in four of his past five games.

Tight End

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City (at Tennessee)

2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore (at Cincinnati)

3. Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Rams (at Pittsburgh)

4. Austin Hooper, Atlanta (at New Orleans)

5. George Kittle, San Francisco (vs. Seattle)

6. Greg Olsen, Carolina (at Green Bay)

7. Eric Ebron, Indianapolis (vs. Miami)

8. Jacob Hollister, Seattle (at San Francisco)

9. Jonnu Smith, Tennessee (vs. Kansas City)

10. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit (at Chicago)

Injury Report

George Kittle's status for Monday should be watched closely.

According to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco, the San Francisco 49ers tight end is dealing with knee and ankle issues and has not practiced this week. Kittle picked up an injury at the start of Week 9's Thursday clash with the Arizona Cardinals, but he played through it, so there is hope he does the same for the NFC West showdown with the Seattle Seahawks.

If he plays, the 26-year-old is still a top tight end option, especially in daily fantasy because of bye weeks and the fact that Hunter Henry and Darren Waller played Thursday.

Evan Engram's status is more certain, as he is out with what he described as a "low-ankle sprain", per SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

Top Pickups

Ebron and Jack Doyle could be replacements because of the absences across the Indianapolis offense. Doyle is more available on the waiver wire and had better production in Weeks 8 and 9 with 83 yards and a score.

Seattle's Jacob Hollister could be worth an addition since he is coming off a two-touchdown showing versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate could be the best pickups, as the Buccaneers face an Arizona defense that allows NFL-high marks to tight ends in receiving yards and touchdowns.

Howard returned to practice without any restrictions Wednesday, per Carmen Vitali of the team's official website.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.