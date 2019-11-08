Seahawks' Quandre Diggs: Lions Wanted to 'Control Voices in the Locker Room'

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs believes the Detroit Lions' surprising decision to trade him last month had little to do with on-field reasons.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Diggs feels his outspokenness was a major factor in the move: "I think it was more of just a control thing. Them wanting to control the locker room. Control the locker room, control voices in the locker room."

Diggs' name wasn't known to be on the trade block publicly before Detroit shipped him and a 2021 seventh-round pick to the Seahawks for a 2020 fifth-round pick, as the Lions had signed Diggs to a three-year contract extension last year.

While Diggs acknowledged that he was "blindsided" by the trade, he insisted that he isn't angry at the Lions organization and is instead embracing his fresh start in Seattle:

"Like I say, I don't have no ill will towards anybody, but at the end of the day, I'm at a new organization that respects the players, they respect your personality and the people that you are. I'm just happy about my situation. Those guys, they do what they do, [what] they feel like what's best for the organization. I don't fault them, but at the end of the day, I'm good where I'm at."

Diggs wasn't the only one who was shocked by the deal, as Lions cornerback Darius Slay expressed his frustration to Birkett after the trade: "It basically say it don't matter who you is. No matter how much you put in, at the end of the day it's a business so that's how I just look at it. Nobody's safe, in my opinion."

Detroit was 2-3-1 at the time of the Diggs trade, and it now sits at 3-4-1, which is a tough spot to be in given the NFC hierarchy. The Minnesota Vikings currently own the final playoff spot in the NFC at 6-3, which means the Lions have to go on quite a run in order to get back in the race.

Diggs joined a Seattle team that is 7-2 and will have a chance to cut the deficit in the NFC West when it faces the 8-0 San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.

Prior to joining the Seahawks, Diggs was nursing a hamstring injury, and it has caused him to miss each of the past two games. As a result, he still hasn't made his debut for Seattle.

Diggs enjoyed a career year for the Lions last season with 78 tackles, eight passes defended and three interceptions, and he could prove to be a big-time addition for Seattle down the stretch provided he is able to get healthy.

Meanwhile, the Lions are without a player who was previously one of their best defensive backs and a team captain, which could be construed by players still on the team that the organization isn't doing everything in its power to win and make a run to the playoffs.