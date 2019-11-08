Daily Fantasy Football Week 10: Strategy Advice for DraftKings, FanDuel Lineups

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

No matter what style of fantasy football you prefer, finding value is one of the game's biggest goals. In season-long leagues, unfortunately, any value you may find during your draft can be quickly wiped away by injuries or unfavorable situations.

The beauty of daily fantasy sports is that managers have a chance to maximize value with each individual matchup. They can play the matchups more aggressively in search of that value, as rosters are only limited to the players who are available.

Here we'll look at some of the best value plays on DFS sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Sunday and Monday of Week 10. You won't find any of the most expensive players here, though with a few value plays, you should be able to plug in the superstars you want and still field a complete roster.

As a reminder, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins are on their bye weeks.

DraftKings, FanDuel Value Plays for Week 10

Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals: $6,500 DK, $7,700 FD

Sam Darnold, QB, New York Jets: $5,800 DK, $7,200 FD

Daniel Jones, QB, New York Jets: $5,700 DK, $7,400 FD

Jaylen Samuels, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers: $6,300 DK, $6,200 FD

Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills: $5,000 DK, $6,700 FD

Jamaal Williams, RB, Green Bay Packers: $5,200 DK, $6,000 FD

Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals: $5,500 DK, $5,400 FD

Zach Pascal, WR, Indianapolis Colts: $5,300 DK, $6,400 FD

Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens: $5,100 DK, $5,300 FD

Vance McDonald, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers: $3,800 DK, $5,600 FD

Cameron Brate, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $3,700 DK, $5,100 FD

Jack Doyle, TE, Indianapolis Colts: $3,600 DK, $5,200 FD

Kyler Murray: $6,500 DraftKings, $7,700 FanDuel

A candidate for Offensive Rookie of the Year, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is holding his own as a starter in the NFL. In fantasy, he provides added value because of his ability to scramble when plays break down. He doesn't rack up rushing yards like Lamar Jackson, but Murray has averaged roughly 38 yards per game on the ground.

Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10, Murray's value will lie in his throwing arm. Tampa has allowed an average of 293.5 passing yards per game, third-most in the NFL.

Additionally, the Buccaneers should put up points with their fourth-ranked scoring offense (28.8 points per game). This could turn into a shootout, which would bode well for those with Murray in their lineups.

Last week in the 28-5 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Murray passed for 241 yards with two touchdowns and rushed for 34 more yards. Expect him to have a similar or better game against the Buccaneers.

Devin Singletary: $5,000 DraftKings, $6,700 FanDuel

If last week's game against the Washington Redskins was an accurate indication, Devin Singletary is becoming the leader of the Buffalo Bills backfield. Singletary carried the ball 20 times, while Frank Gore got 11 totes.

Singletary turned those carries into 95 yards and a touchdown. He also added 45 yards on three receptions.

"You're doing it, man. Just keep working hard," future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson told Singletary after the game, per Dan Fetes of 13 WHAM.

Singletary has a long way to go before being a star on Peterson's level, but he should shine in Week 10. The Cleveland Browns have allowed the third-most rushing yards in the league this season, 141.2 per game.

Zach Pascal: $5,300 DraftKing, $6,400 FanDuel

The Indianapolis Colts were without star wideout T.Y. Hilton in Week 9, so the Colts turned to Zach Pascal to help fill the void. He finished with five receptions, 76 yards and a touchdown.

It's unlikely that Hilton will return for Week 10.

While this is bad news for the Colts, it's good for those who want bank on Pascal as a value play. He'll be going up against the Miami Dolphins, who have allowed an average of 256.1 passing yards per game. The Dolphins have also allowed a whopping 19 touchdown passes in eight games.

Pascal should be Indianapolis' go-to receiver again against Miami, and he should be in store for another strong outing.