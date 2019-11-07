Josh Jacobs' Last-Minute TD Lifts Raiders to Crucial 26-24 Win over Chargers

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders are back over .500 after a 26-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Derek Carr and Josh Jacobs led the Raiders to a come-from-behind victory after trailing late in the fourth quarter. Jacobs scored the go-ahead touchdown with 1:02 remaining after the Chargers went in front three minutes earlier.

The 5-4 squad has remained dominant at home with a 4-1 record, stepping up Thursday in what might've been the last prime-time game ever hosted at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland.

Los Angeles (4-6) had won two games in a row but is once again facing an uphill battle to stay in playoff contention.

Notable Fantasy Stats

Philip Rivers, QB, Chargers: 17-of-30, 207 passing yards, 2 TDs, 3 INTs

Melvin Gordon III, RB, Chargers: 22 carries, 108 rushing yards, 1 TD

Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers: 8 catches, 68 receiving yards

Derek Carr, QB, Raiders: 21-of-31, 218 passing yards, 1 TD

Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders: 16 carries, 71 rushing yards, 1 TD, 3 catches, 30 receiving yards

Darren Waller, TE, Raiders: 3 catches, 40 receiving yards

Melvin Gordon Carries Chargers Through Rivers' Inconsistency

On a day when there was no consistency in the passing attack, Melvin Gordon III was there to carry the offense with his first 100-yard game of 2019.

The running back showcased his strength, speed and agility on some impressive runs:

It was especially important because Rivers looked as bad as he has all year.

The quarterback struggled mightily in the game, throwing three interceptions to go with several more turnover-worthy plays.

He especially struggled early with a rare start for a player with a lot of games under his belt.

He briefly turned things around late with a clutch fourth-quarter drive ending in a touchdown to Ekeler:

But he couldn't lead one more scoring drive when the Chargers needed it most.

Erik Harris, Defense Lead Raiders to Victory

Jacobs had the biggest run of the game, putting the Raiders ahead with an 18-yard touchdown:

However, the defense deserves a lot of credit for keeping the team in the game and sealing it late.

Oakland entered the day ranked 26th in the NFL in points allowed and 27th in yards allowed, but the defense was at its best Thursday.

Erik Harris was the star with two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, plus a third that was called back due to an offsides penalty.

At times, the safety was the best player on the field:

The pass rush also came through with five sacks and 10 quarterback hits to keep Rivers uncomfortable in the pocket.

Derek Carr remained efficient with a 98.6 quarterback rating, doing just enough offensively to help the Raiders come away with the home win.

What's Next?

The Chargers have 11 days to prepare for the Kansas City Chiefs in their next game on Monday Night Football. The Raiders will spend Week 11 hosting the 0-8 Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday.