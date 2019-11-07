Jets' Jamal Adams, Adam Gase, Joe Douglas Apologize After Trade Drama

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

It appears that New York Jets safety Jamal Adams, general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Adam Gase have cleared the air.

As Adams told reporters on Thursday, the trio recently spoke about Adam's name popping up in trade rumors ahead of the NFL trade deadline and mended fences:

Adams' name surprisingly popped in trade rumors last week, and the star safety was not pleased.

"I didn't take that lightly," Adams told reporters on Oct. 30, per Grant Gordon of NFL.com. "It definitely hurt me. You know what I mean? I hold myself at a high level. You know, the Rams don't, they don't take calls on Aaron Donald. The Patriots don't take calls on Tom Brady. That's where I hold myself, in that regard."

Adams may not be in that level of rarefied air just yet, but there's no doubt he's already established himself as one of the more talented safeties in the game just three years into his career. This season, he's posted 43 tackles (five for loss), one sack, three quarterback hits, an interception, a defensive touchdown and five passes defensed.

That made it borderline shocking that the Jets were reportedly fielding calls on Adams.

Granted, it appeared at the time that the Jets were fielding calls on just about everyone on the roster, save perhaps quarterback Sam Darnold and rookie quarterback Quinnen Williams. And the fact that Adams has been very frustrated with the team's 1-7 start to the season may have also instructed the Jets at least hearing teams out regarding Adams.

Regardless, Adams wasn't dealt, and for the time being it appears all is well behind closed doors. But given that Adams was clearly hurt by having his name pop up in trade rumors—and just as clearly is not happy with the team's continued struggles—his relationship with the front office and Gase is absolutely a situation worth monitoring going forward.