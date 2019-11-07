Cris Carter Leaves Fox Sports; Fox Says 'No Further Comment at This Time'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 7, 2019

Cris Carter speaks during an interview at the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII media center, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2014, in New York. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Pro Football Hall of Famer Cris Carter is no longer employed by Fox Sports.

"Cris Carter is no longer with Fox Sports," the organization said in a statement Thursday, per John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal. "There is no further comment at this time."

Earlier in the day, Ryan Glasspiegel of The Big Lead reported Carter was suspended from the show First Things First pending the results of an investigation. At the time, Glasspiegel noted "the nature of the investigation is unclear."

Glasspiegel reported security supervised Carter as he cleared out his desk with Fox Sports.

Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports previously reported the former wide receiver was "miffed at not being included in Fox’s Thursday Night Football pregame coverage." The report also pointed to an "alleged blow-up between Carter and his bosses" that one source described as "bad."

According to Ourand, Carter last appeared on First Things First—which launched with Carter, Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe in 2017—on Oct. 30.

Carter played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins in a 16-year NFL career that included eight Pro Bowl selections and two first-team All-Pro nods.

