Antonio Brown Reportedly Set to Meet with NFL on Wednesday Amid Investigation

Wide receiver Antonio Brown will reportedly meet with the NFL on Wednesday as the league continues its investigation into various allegations against him.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reported the news Thursday, noting Brown will meet with league representatives in person and is "eager to present his side." According to Anderson, there are multiple teams that will be interested in signing the seven-time Pro Bowler depending on the outcome of the investigation.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the Seattle Seahawks did "their due diligence" on Brown before claiming Josh Gordon off waivers Friday. The report revealed quarterback Russell Wilson even pushed for his team to sign Brown.

Schefter suggested the fact that the league still hasn't talked to Brown means it is "not close to making a decision at this time."

Brown was released by the New England Patriots on Sept. 20.

On Sept. 10, Brown's former trainer Britney Taylor filed a lawsuit that said he sexually assaulted her three different times across 2017 and 2018, including one instance of rape.

Six days later, Robert Klemko, then of Sports Illustrated, detailed sexual misconduct allegations against Brown from another woman, which included that he approached her naked with only a towel covering his genitals after inviting her to his house to paint a mural of himself. A follow-up to that report revealed the woman received "menacing group text messages" following the original article's publication from the same phone number she had previously used to contact Brown.

In October, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports noted Brown has "kept a lower profile in recent weeks" while his name came up as a potential addition for "a handful of contending teams fairly desperate and motivated to upgrade at the receiver spot."

Brown "managed to leave under poor terms with the Raiders and Patriots, including lashing out at owners and others on social media and filing numerous grievances to try to recoup $30 million million in lost salary," per La Canfora.