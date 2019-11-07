NFL Picks Week 10: Examining Recent Odds and Expert Predictions

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

Week 10 of the NFL season has quite a few games that appear easy to predict. Of course, anything can happen, and there could be plenty of upsets, which is why they play the games.

But entering this week's slate, many of the experts have made it clear who they're picking to win most of these games. On NFLPickWatch.com, a site that compiles predictions from analysts for most major networks, 10 of the 13 games have at least 76 percent of experts picking one team.

It should still be an exciting week, though, especially with the final two games taking place. The Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys are facing off Sunday night, then the undefeated San Francisco 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. Those should be two of the better matchups of the week.

Here's a look at the full schedule for the week, along with odds, predictions and a breakdown of the experts' picks.

Week 10 Odds, Picks

L.A. Chargers (-1) at Oakland; Over/Under 49 points

Arizona at Tampa Bay (-4); O/U 52

Atlanta at New Orleans (-13); O/U 51.5

Baltimore (-10) at Cincinnati; O/U 44.5

Buffalo at Cleveland (-3); O/U 40

Detroit at Chicago (-2.5); O/U 42

Kansas City at Tennessee (no line)

N.Y. Giants (-2.5) at N.Y. Jets; O/U 43.5

Miami at Indianapolis (-10.5); O/U 44

Carolina at Green Bay (-5); O/U 47

L.A. Rams (-3.5) at Pittsburgh; O/U 44

Minnesota at Dallas (-3); O/U 48

Seattle at San Francisco (-6); O/U 46.5

Picks made against the spread. Odds courtesy of Caesars.

Expert Predictions

Although the 49ers are facing their biggest challenge of the season so far in the NFC West-rival Seahawks, the majority of the experts don't think San Francisco will suffer its first loss of the year just yet.

Per NFLPickWatch.com, 84 percent of the experts have picked the 49ers to continue their unbeaten start by improving to 9-0. San Francisco is off to its best start since 1990, but it has some challenging matchups coming up, beginning with this game against Seattle.

There are quite a few one-sided predictions on NFLPickWatch.com, including three matchups that have 100 percent of the experts picking one team.

The Saints (vs. Falcons), Ravens (at Bengals) and Colts (vs. Dolphins) each have all of the experts' support heading into this week.

None of those should be much of a surprise. New Orleans and Baltimore have been two of the best teams in the NFL so far this season. The Saints are 7-1 and should be fresh coming off their bye week. The Ravens are 6-2 and are coming off a win over the Patriots, who were undefeated heading into their matchup at Baltimore last Sunday.

But there are also some games that the experts are less decided on.

The Chargers (at Raiders), Bills (at Browns) and Bears (vs. Lions) each have 56 percent of the experts picking them to win this week, per NFLPickWatch.com.

Of those three teams, the most surprising is the Bills, who are a three-point underdog despite having a much better record than the Browns. Buffalo is 6-2 after its win over Washington last week, while Cleveland is 2-6 and has lost four straight games.

The reason that 44 percent of experts are picking the Browns to win could be because the Bills had a fairly light schedule in their first half of the season. So perhaps this is a matchup that could help Cleveland overcome its slow start to the year.