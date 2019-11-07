NFL TV Schedule 2019: Week 10 Coverage Map Listings for Every Game

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

If the San Francisco 49ers are going to remain undefeated for another week, they're going to have to take down their biggest challenger in the NFC West.

After winning their first eight games, the 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night in what should be one of the most exciting matchups of Week 10. If Seattle wins, then the race for the NFC West title will become even closer.

The Week 10 action gets underway with an AFC West matchup on Thursday night when the Oakland Raiders host the Los Angeles Chargers.

Here's a look at the full slate, along with TV and live-stream information, as well as the top three games to watch this week.

Television Map

Per 506 Sports

Game Times and TV/Live-Stream Schedule

Thursday, Nov. 7

Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland Raiders, 8:20 p.m. ET on Fox, NFL Network and NFL.com

Sunday, Nov. 10

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

New York Giants at New York Jets, 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Arizona Cardinals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts, 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Los Angeles Rams at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and NBC Sports app

Monday, Nov. 11

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and WatchESPN

Week 10 Games to Watch

Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers

The Packers suffered their second loss of the season last week, falling to the Chargers on the road. Now, they'll look to bounce back with a win before their bye in Week 11.

Green Bay has had a strong start to the year, as it is 7-2 and in first place in the NFC North. But it faces a challenge in Carolina, which has won five of its last six games after opening the season with back-to-back losses.

The Panthers beat the Titans at home last week, and they continue to excel with quarterback Kyle Allen leading the offense. However, they have some challenging games in the second half of the season, which begins with Sunday's road matchup against the Packers.

There could be a lot of points in this game, but Green Bay is going to end with more. Expect quarterback Aaron Rodgers to get the Packers back on track with a big win over a quality NFC opponent.

Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys

This week's Sunday night game features a pair of NFC playoff contenders facing off. The Vikings are 6-3 and sit in second in the NFC North, while the Cowboys lead the NFC East at 5-3.

Minnesota is looking to get back on track after its four-game winning streak came to an end last week when it lost to Kansas City on the road. Meanwhile, Dallas has won back-to-back games against NFC East rivals Philadelphia and New York to take control of the division race.

However, the Cowboys have only a half-game lead over the Eagles in the NFC East. And the Vikings are only one game behind the Packers in the NFC North. So both of these teams are looking for a big win this week.

This should be a close game that could go back and forth until the final minutes.

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

The best game of the week may be the last one, as these two NFC West rivals clash for the first time this season.

The 49ers are the only undefeated team remaining in the NFL at 8-0, but this may be their greatest challenge yet. The Seahawks are 7-2, with their only losses coming against a pair of strong teams in the Saints and Ravens.

This game could be determined by who wins the battle between the 49ers' strong defense and the Seahawks' potent offense. San Francisco leads the NFL in defense, allowing only 241 yards per game. Meanwhile, Seattle's offense ranks fourth with 395 yards per game.

If there are still any doubts about the 49ers being a legitimate Super Bowl contender, this next stretch should help determine that. Four of their next five games are against the Seahawks, Packers, Ravens and Saints, meaning the 49ers are going to get tested.