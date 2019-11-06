USC Reportedly Hiring Mike Bohn to Be New Athletic Director

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistNovember 7, 2019

Mike Bohn speaks at a news conference after he was named Cincinnati athletic director, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2014, in Cincinnati. Bohn had been athletic director at Colorado from 2005 to 2013. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)
Al Behrman/Associated Press

The University of Southern California is expected to announce the hiring of Mike Bohn as the school's new athletic director Thursday, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.  

The Trojans have a press conference scheduled to introduce the reported new addition on Thursday at 10 a.m. PT. 

Bohn has previously served as the AD at a number of universities: Idaho, San Diego State, Colorado and Cincinnati. The 58-year-old was hired by Cincinnati in 2014.

In 2017, Bohn hired former Ohio State defensive coordinator Luke Fickell to lead the football program. Fickell has proceeded to guide Cincinnati to an 11-2 record in 2018, including a Military Bowl victory, and a 7-1 mark this season, putting the team at No. 20 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. The Bearcats' lone loss came to the top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes on the road.

The Bearcats' basketball program, meanwhile, won 22-plus games in each of Bohn's five seasons at the school. In April, he hired former Northern Kentucky coach John Brannen to replace Mick Cronin, who left for UCLA.

USC has been searching for a new AD since Lynn Swann resigned in September after three years on the job. The Trojans have been at the center of the college admissions scandal, resulting in a number of firings and resignations.

Carol Folt was named USC's 12th president in March.

