Fantasy Football Week 10: Matt Camp's Top Sleepers at Every Position

You don't have access to the New England Patriots this week.

I'm sorry. We'll get through this together.

In addition to the Patriots, you won't be using anyone from the Washington Redskins, Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans or Jacksonville Jaguars.

That eliminates three top-10 quarterbacks, four top-20 running backs, five top-20 wide receivers and two top-10 tight ends. Oh, and the top defense and No. 6 overall scoring position in the Patriots defense.

You shouldn't feel ashamed to be looking at Zach Pascal as a week-saving option. In fact, you could be looking at multiple players on the New York Giants to put in your starting lineup when they meet the New York Jets in a battle of stadium tenants.

We're going a little deeper on the sleepers for Week 10. Enjoy the ride.

