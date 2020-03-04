Mitchell Robinson Ruled out for Knicks vs. Jazz with Hamstring Injury

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 4, 2020

New York Knicks' Mitchell Robinson during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson will miss at least one game due to a hamstring injury. 

The team announced Wednesday that Robinson is unavailable for Wednesday's matchup with the Utah Jazz due to a sore left hamstring.

Coming off a solid rookie season, Robinson has followed it up with another strong showing in 2019-20. The second-year center is averaging 9.5 points per game, and he's doing so while only playing 23.0 minutes per contest. 

Robinson has missed a total of four games this season, including three due to a concussion he suffered against the Detroit Pistons on Nov. 6. 

Things haven't gone well in New York this season with a 19-42 record, third-worst in the Eastern Conference. 

Robinson is one of the few players on the roster who figures to be an integral part of the Knicks' future. The 21-year-old doesn't play a lot of minutes, but he makes his time on the floor count with high offensive production and solid defense in the paint. 

Until Robinson can return, interim head coach Mike Miller will turn to Bobby Portis and Taj Gibson to provide points in the paint. 

