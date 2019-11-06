Police Video of Ex-NFL RB Alex Collins' Arrest Reveals Jar of Weed, Gun

Gail Burton/Associated Press

Video from former Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins' arrest in March 2019 surfaced Wednesday and showed police finding drugs and a gun in his car.

In the video, released by TMZ Sports, police pulled up to Collins, who was sitting in his Corvette after crashing into some trees. After smelling marijuana, police searched the car and found a large jar of the drug, as well as a handgun:

Both Collins and his friend, Tykheem Dunaway, were arrested and charged with marijuana possession. Collins was also charged with possession of a handgun.

The Ravens released Collins following the arrest, but the 25-year-old was able to avoid jail time when he agreed to a plea deal that resulted in probation and a fine.

Collins received a three-game suspension from the NFL on Friday, although he still hasn't caught on with another team since his release from Baltimore.

The Seattle Seahawks' fifth-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft out of Arkansas is just two seasons removed from a career year that saw him register 973 rushing yards and six touchdowns and 23 receptions for 187 yards as a member of the Ravens.

Collins struggled to repeat that production last season and finished with just 411 rushing yards in 10 games, although he did find the end zone eight times in total.

With a stacked backfield that includes Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and rookie Justice Hill, the Ravens no longer had a need for Collins, regardless of his legal issues.

Since Collins is still young and owns a career yards-per-carry average of 4.2 with 15 total touchdowns in 36 games, however, he could be an attractive option to a running back-needy team now that the fallout from his appears to have played out.