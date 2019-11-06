NFL Power Rankings 2019: Week 10 Standings Based on Latest Super Bowl Odds

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

As of now, the San Francisco 49ers and New England Patriots are likely the top candidates to play in Super Bowl LIV. However, there's a lot of the NFL season still to be played.

The 49ers are the only undefeated team remaining in the league at 8-0, while the Patriots, the reigning Super Bowl champions, are 8-1 after suffering their first loss of the season on Sunday. New England lost on the road to the Baltimore Ravens, another top team in the AFC.

So far, the 49ers and Patriots have been the clear top two teams in the NFL this season. But a lot could change over the final eight weeks of the regular season.

Entering Week 10, here are the NFL power rankings, along with Super Bowl odds, followed by a closer look at the top contenders.

Week 10 Power Rankings and Super Bowl Odds

1. San Francisco 49ers (+700; bet $100 to win $700)

2. New England Patriots (+300)

3. New Orleans Saints (+500)

4. Baltimore Ravens (+1100)

5. Seattle Seahawks (+2000)

6. Kansas City Chiefs (+1000)

7. Green Bay Packers (+850)

8. Dallas Cowboys (+1200)

9. Houston Texans (+3500)

10. Buffalo Bills (+3500)

11. Minnesota Vikings (+1800)

12. Los Angeles Rams (+2200)

13. Indianapolis Colts (+3500)

14. Carolina Panthers (+4000)

15. Philadelphia Eagles (+1400)

16. Pittsburgh Steelers (+7500)

17. Los Angeles Chargers (+6000)

18. Detroit Lions (+30000)

19. Jacksonville Jaguars (+20000)

20. Chicago Bears (+30000)

21. Tennessee Titans (+30000)

22. Arizona Cardinals (+100000)

23. Oakland Raiders (+5000)

24. Denver Broncos (+15000)

25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+100000)

26. Cleveland Browns (+30000)

27. New York Giants (+150000)

28. Atlanta Falcons (+500000)

29. Washington Redskins (+1000000)

30. Miami Dolphins (+2000000)

31. New York Jets (+2000000)

32. Cincinnati Bengals (+2000000)

Odds obtained via Caesars

NFL Standings

AFC East

New England (8-1)

Buffalo (6-2)

Miami (1-7)

N.Y. Jets (1-7)

AFC North

Baltimore (6-2)

Pittsburgh (4-4)

Cleveland (2-6)

Cincinnati (0-8)

AFC South

Houston (6-3)

Indianapolis (5-3)

Jacksonville (4-5)

Tennessee (4-5)

AFC West

Kansas City (6-3)

Oakland (4-4)

L.A. Chargers (4-5)

Denver (3-6)

NFC East

Dallas (5-3)

Philadelphia (5-4)

N.Y. Giants (2-7)

Washington (1-8)

NFC North

Green Bay (7-2)

Minnesota (6-3)

Detroit (3-4-1)

Chicago (3-5)

NFC South

New Orleans (7-1)

Carolina (5-3)

Tampa Bay (2-6)

Atlanta (1-7)

NFC West

San Francisco (8-0)

Seattle (7-2)

L.A. Rams (5-3)

Arizona (3-5-1)

Top Super Bowl Contenders

New England Patriots

Although the Patriots just suffered their first loss of the season, they should still be viewed as the top team in the NFL this year.

New England won its first eight games in dominant fashion before falling to Baltimore 37-20 on Sunday night. The Patriots now enter their bye week at 8-1, and they'll have plenty of opportunities to prove themselves when they return to action.

The Pats' next four games are against the Eagles, Cowboys, Texans and Chiefs. Three of those teams are leading their divisions, while all four have winning records.

If New England goes through that stretch in impressive fashion, then it will be clear that it's the top contender to win the Super Bowl this season.

San Francisco 49ers

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

For the first time since 1990, San Francisco has opened a season with eight consecutive wins.

It hasn't been the most impressive stretch, as the 49ers have only two victories against teams over .500, but they're still clearly one of the top teams in the NFL this season. Their 51-13 win over the Panthers in Week 8 helped prove that.

San Francisco notched a 28-25 win over Arizona last Thursday, and it now has extra rest for its big Monday night home matchup against Seattle in Week 10. That will be the 49ers' most difficult game so far this season, and it will be crucial for the NFC West race.

If the 49ers beat the Seahawks, then they will be on track to win the division—and perhaps more—this season.

New Orleans Saints

Bill Feig/Associated Press

The Saints were on a bye this past week, so they remain 7-1 at their midpoint of the season.

It's been an impressive year for New Orleans, as it has won six consecutive games, which includes the first five without quarterback Drew Brees. While Brees was out with a right thumb injury, the Saints continued to win with backup Teddy Bridgewater leading the offense.

Now, the Saints have Brees back and will play games against NFC South rivals the next four weeks. That should be a successful stretch for New Orleans before it plays San Francisco in Week 14.

If the Saints are the top team in the NFC, then they'll have the opportunity to prove it when they play that game against the 49ers.