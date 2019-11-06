Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Making the Call on Fantasy Football Fringe Starters

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

One of the biggest challenges faced by fantasy football managers is the dreaded bye-week blues. Even the most seasoned fantasy veterans can struggle to navigate particularly impactful byes.

Drafting with byes in mind—ensuring only one or two players share the same bye week—is a great way to prepare. However, in a season riddled with injuries and surprising breakouts, like this one, your optimal starting lineup can look a lot different than the one you drafted.

Week 10 of the 2019 NFL season could be especially difficult for fantasy managers, as six teams are on bye—the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins. At wide receiver alone, managers will be without standouts like DeAndre Hopkins, DJ Chark Jr., Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu and Terry McLaurin.

Whether due to byes, injuries or both, there's a good chance you'll have to tap into your bench or the waiver wire in Week 10. Here, we'll examine some fringe starters and determine who is worth a spot in the lineup and who is not.

Quarterbacks: Start 'Em

Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers

Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers

Daniel Jones, New York Giants

Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

Philip Rivers, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

It's been an up-and-down season for both the Los Angeles Chargers and quarterback Philip Rivers. While Los Angeles has won two games in a row, Rivers threw just one touchdown pass between them.

However, Rivers should be a solid start in Week 10 against the Oakland Raiders. The Raiders have allowed an average of 297.5 passing yards per game, most in the NFL. They also have a potent enough offense to turn this one into a bit of a shootout.

Chargers running backs Melvin Gordon III and Austin Ekeler should see plenty of work in this game, too, but expect Rivers to test the Oakland secondary early and often.

Quarterbacks: Sit 'Em

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Miami Dolphins

Kyle Allen, Carolina Panthers

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Running Backs: Start 'Em

Damien Williams, Kansas City Chiefs

David Montgomery, Chicago Bears

Latavius Murray, New Orleans Saints

Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills

Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills haven't made rookie Devin Singletary their featured back just yet, but they're heading in that direction. He got 20 carries in last week's win over the Washington Redskins, while veteran Frank Gore saw only 11.

"It's never just one guy, but it's good to get Devin going, for sure," head coach Sean McDermott said, per ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques.

Singletary should lead the backfield split again in Week 10 against an inconsistent Cleveland Browns defense. Despite having a stellar defensive line, Cleveland has surrendered 141.2 rushing yards per game, third-most in the NFL.

Running Backs: Sit 'Em

Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons

Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals

Ty Johnson, Detroit Lions

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Wide Receivers: Start 'Em

Tyrell Williams, Oakland Raiders

Golden Tate, New York Giants

Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals

Zach Pascal, Indianapolis Colts

Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald was quiet against the San Francisco 49ers, catching just four passes for 38 yards. That isn't surprising, though, given San Francisco's talented pass rush and secondary.

Things should be much easier for the 15-year veteran in Week 10. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have allowed an average of 293.5 passing yards per game, second-most in the NFL. The Buccaneers have also allowed a whopping 19 passing touchdowns on the season.

The Cardinals may be forced to look Fitzgerald's way often in the game, too. No team has allowed fewer rushing yards this season than Tampa Bay (78.1 per game). If Arizona is going to have success, Kyler Murray will have to throw.

Wide Receivers: Sit 'Em

Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals

Antonio Callaway, Cleveland Browns

DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins

Marvin Jones Jr., Detroit Lions

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Tight Ends: Start 'Em

Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Rams

Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings

Vance McDonald, Pittsburgh Steelers

Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans

Gerald Everett, TE, Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers may be forced to rely on tight end Gerald Everett more than usual in Week 10. Wideout Brandin Cooks remains out with a concussion.

"It's going to be something that we're going to just really take it a day at a time," head coach Sean McVay said, per ESPN's Lindsey Thiry.

The Rams will also face a ferocious Pittsburgh Steelers pass rush (29 sacks in eight games) and an underrated secondary. Quarterback Jared Goff may be forced to rely on quick-hitters in the passing game, and that favors outlet options like Everett.

Tight Ends: Sit 'Em

Jacob Hollister, Seattle Seahawks

Ricky Seals-Jones, Cleveland Browns

Chris Herndon IV, New York Jets

Jimmy Graham, Green Bay Packers