Jets CB Trumaine Johnson Placed on IR Because of Ankle Injury

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 5, 2019

New York Jets cornerback Trumaine Johnson (22) in coverage during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Steve Luciano/Associated Press

New York Jets cornerback Trumaine Johnson was placed on injured reserve Tuesday because of an ankle injury that kept him out of Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, according to Brian Costello of the New York Post

The 29-year-old has appeared in seven games this season and started five, totaling 25 tackles and one interception.

Per Costello, the injury could mean the end of his career with the Jets.

       

