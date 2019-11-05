Jets CB Trumaine Johnson Placed on IR Because of Ankle Injury

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

New York Jets cornerback Trumaine Johnson was placed on injured reserve Tuesday because of an ankle injury that kept him out of Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, according to Brian Costello of the New York Post.

The 29-year-old has appeared in seven games this season and started five, totaling 25 tackles and one interception.

Per Costello, the injury could mean the end of his career with the Jets.

