Chargers Owner Dean Spanos Calls London Rumors 'Total F--king Bulls--t'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers owner Dean Spanos has pushed back against a report the team would consider relocating to London.

"It's total f--kin bulls--t," Spanos told reporters Tuesday. "We're not going to London. We're not going anywhere. We're playing in Los Angeles. This is our home, and this is where we are planning to be for a long f—king time. Period."

Per The Athletic's Vincent Bonsignore, the Chargers remain "fully committed" to being in Los Angeles, but they "would at least listen" if the NFL came to them asking about moving to London.

In addition to Spanos' comments, the Chargers' official Twitter account seemed to vehemently deny any move was even being considered:

The Chargers' move to Los Angeles in 2017 hasn't been smooth, to say the least. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported shortly after Spanos announced he was moving the team from San Diego that NFL owners and executives were angry with the decision.

Attendance and ticket sales have been a problem for the Chargers in their temporary home at Dignity Health Sports Park. Even when they are playing in Los Angeles, there are frequently as many if not more fans of the visiting team as there are Chargers fans in the stands.

The Chargers and Los Angeles Rams will share the brand-new SoFi Stadium when it opens in July 2020.

London has become the NFL's unofficial overseas home with the city hosting at least three regular-season games in each of the past six seasons.