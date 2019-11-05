Week 10 Waiver Wire: Examining Top Fantasy Football Targets

Eric Espada/Getty Images

With six teams on a Week 10 bye, the fantasy football waiver wire will be busier than usual.

Owners with multiple stars on off weeks may have to dig deeper into the available players list, and that could require additions from struggling teams.

Additionally, injuries on below .500 squads could open up opportunities for players that may not have been top fantasy options in previous weeks.

Production increases over the last few games are also worth looking at when determining the best fit to replace Tom Brady, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins, Leonard Fournette and Zach Ertz among others.

Top Waiver-Wire Targets

Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee

Two 300-yard performances in three games should be enough to persuade you into picking up Ryan Tannehill.

The Tennessee quarterback may not be the long-term answer at the position, but he could do enough to fill the void left by Brady, Watson or Carson Wentz.

The 31-year-old is owned in 18 percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros, so he should one of the top signal-callers available.

A matchup with Kansas City could turn some owners in another direction, but the Chiefs allowed 220 passing yards and three touchdowns to Kirk Cousins in Week 9 at home.

In three of their last four games, the Chiefs allowed 85 points, so Tannehill could find some success at Nissan Stadium.

There could be some concern about the two picks he threw Sunday, but a 71.8 completion percentage, 980 passing yards and six scores may be enough to convince you to make the move.

Daniel Jones and Sam Darnold could be viewed as alternatives, but neither has been as consistent as Tannehill.

Jones has a single 300-yard outing in his last six starts and Darnold has been intercepted eight times in his last three contests.

Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay

Ronald Jones II is once again trending upward in Tampa Bay's running back rotation.

Against Tennessee and Seattle, the second-year running back out of USC earned 29 carries for 102 yards and he scored in Week 9.

The uptick in production is similar to Weeks 3 and 4, when he scampered for 150 yards and a score on 33 carries.

On Sunday, Jones received 18 of Tampa Bay's 24 carries, but a touchdown opportunity was taken away from him on Dare Ogunbawale's fourth-quarter score.

That was a stark contrast to Week 8, when Jones only had one more carry than Peyton Barber.

At the moment, Jones looks like a decent pickup, but some owners may have a hard time acquiring him since he is owned in 41 percent of Yahoo competitions.

If Jones continues to earn the bulk of Tampa Bay's carries, he could be a reliable third or fourth running back option, but for now, he is a good plug-and-play with Fournette, Jordan Howard, Adrian Peterson, Phillip Lindsay and Sony Michel all off.

DeVante Parker, WR, Miami

Devante Parker's fantasy value increased once Preston Williams went down with an injury.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Williams suffered a torn ACL and will miss the rest of 2019.

Even with Williams in the lineup, Parker received 24 targets from Ryan Fitzpatrick in the last three games.

Since Week 4, the 26-year-old found the end zone in four of five contests and he has four yardage totals over 50.

In that same span, Williams hauled in 21 catches for 273 yards, so you would think Parker would receive an increased amount of targets with Fitzpatrick throwing so much.

The next-best wide receiver on Miami's stat chart is Allen Hurns with 138 yards. With Williams' potential replacements on the depth chart struggling to make an impact, Parker has to earn more attention.

He is starting to gain traction on the waiver wire, as 36 percent of Yahoo owners have added him, but that number could skyrocket if he earns more targets against Indianapolis in Week 10.

Miami tight end Mike Gesicki could also be an option after he produced six catches for 95 yards versus the New York Jets.

Kyle Rudolph, TE, Minnesota

Kyle Rudolph has been a more active participant in the Minnesota offense over the last three weeks.

The 30-year-old picked up his second score in three contests Sunday in the loss to Kansas City. Since Week 7, Rudolph has 11 catches on 14 targets for 98 yards.

The low yardage total may be concerning, but he carries an advantage over other tight ends since he is a red-zone target of Kirk Cousins.

His production is much more promising than the six receptions for 36 yards earned in the first five games.

Week 10 presents Rudolph with a favorable matchup, as Dallas has let up the sixth-most receiving yards to tight ends.

