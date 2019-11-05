Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Smart Matchup Plays, Sleepers and More

Mark Brown/Getty Images

As we head into the second half of the 2019 fantasy football season, each matchup becomes crucial to your playoff chances or an attempt to avoid last place. Whatever the case, our Week 10 sleepers will dig deep—so far into the weeds that two Miami Dolphins made the start 'em list. (This week also has the most teams on bye—six—of the NFL season.)

How does a 1-7 squad become a hotbed for fantasy production? Well, the best sleeper options have secure roles on offense. Last week, the Dolphins traded running back Kenyan Drake to the Arizona Cardinals before the deadline. Days later, he broke out for 162 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown.

Despite a tough matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, Drake landed in an ideal fantasy situation. Running backs David Johnson (ankle) and Chase Edmonds (hamstring) didn't play due to injuries. The 25-year-old walked into a workhorse role and took full advantage of his high volume.

In Week 10, the Dolphins will have two players in the spotlight because a couple of starters aren't expected to suit up.

Along with this week's sleepers, who are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues as of early Tuesday morning, we'll delve into start 'em and sit 'em plays for the upcoming slate of games.

Smart QB Matchup Plays

1. Kyler Murray vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Start 'Em

2. Philip Rivers vs. Oakland Raiders: Start 'Em

3. Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Seattle Seahawks: Start 'Em

4. Jared Goff vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Sit 'Em

5. Matthew Stafford vs. Chicago Bears: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Sam Darnold vs. New York Giants (26 Percent Owned)

At some point, the New York Jets have to find a bright spot in a dark season. Sam Darnold threw for 260 yards with a touchdown and interception in an underwhelming performance against the Dolphins on Sunday. He'll have another favorable matchup with the New York Giants.

Before their Monday Night Football contest with the Dallas Cowboys, the Giants pass defense ranked 25th leaguewide and allowed 13 scores. After a slow start, quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 257 yards and three touchdowns and an interception against Big Blue.

Darnold doesn't have wideout Amari Cooper and a future Hall of Fame tight end like Jason Witten, but Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder should be able to break down a bottom-fourth pass defense, which is slightly worse than Miami's in yards allowed (20th).

According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, running back Le'Veon Bell had an MRI on his knee Monday. Although his absence would hurt the Jets' short passing game, Gang Green would have to rely on Darnold to move the ball through the air. We could see him effectively air it out without his two-time All-Pro tailback.

Facing a Giants defense that's allowed three touchdown passes in consecutive outings, Darnold could break out of a sophomore slump and deliver a fantasy gem.

Smart RB Matchup Plays

1. Devin Singletary vs. Cleveland Browns: Start 'Em

2. David Montgomery vs. Detroit Lions: Start 'Em

3. Ronald Jones II vs. Arizona Cardinals: Start 'Em

4. Kenyan Drake vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Sit 'Em

5. LeSean McCoy vs. Tennessee Titans: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Kalen Ballage vs. Indianapolis Colts (10 Percent Owned)

Kalen Ballage earns the nod by default. That's not a ringing endorsement, but he's the last man standing in the Dolphins backfield for Week 10.

Miami sent Drake to Arizona. The league suspended running back Mark Walton for violating the personal conduct policy, which stems from three prior arrests. He'll miss one game, but his absence thrusts Ballage into a three-down role with rookies Patrick Laird and Myles Gaskin behind him on the depth chart.

Ballage opened the season as the starter for the first two weeks before Drake and Walton took over the featured role. The second-year running back out of Arizona State will have another chance to show off his skill set with an expected spike in touches. He's unlikely to leave much behind for the unproven rookies.

If you're desperate for help at running back with six teams on a bye week, target a high-volume player at the position who can also catch some passes. This season, Ballage only has four receptions for 40 yards, but he may see more opportunities in the aerial attack as the Dolphins' lead playmaker out of the backfield.

Smart WR Matchup Plays

1. Mike Williams vs. Oakland Raiders: Start 'Em

2. Jamison Crowder vs. New York Giants: Start 'Em

3. Marquise Brown vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Start 'Em

4. Jarvis Landry vs. Buffalo Bills: Sit 'Em

5. Curtis Samuel vs. Green Bay Packers: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: DeVante Parker vs. Indianapolis Colts (36 Percent Owned)

We'll go back-to-back on Dolphins players. DeVante Parker projects as a safer sleeper than Ballage.

The Dolphins placed wideout Preston Williams on injured reserve with a knee injury. The undrafted rookie led the team in targets (60), receptions (32) and receiving yards (428) through eight contests. In his absence, Parker should see an increase of looks in the passing game.

Unlike Ballage, Parker built up some steam before his potential uptick in opportunities within the offense. He's scored in four of the last five outings.

Parker may have extra motivation to post big numbers in the second half of the season. He's in a contract year, so the 26-year-old needs a strong finish to bolster his free-agent market value for the 2020 offseason.

With his recent production, Parker has a chance to lock down WR3 value for the remainder of the season.

Smart TE Matchup Plays

1. Austin Hooper vs. New Orleans Saints: Start 'Em

2. Hunter Henry vs. Oakland Raiders: Start 'Em

3. Eric Ebron vs. Miami Dolphins: Start 'Em

4. Greg Olsen vs. Green Bay Packers: Sit 'Em

5. Gerald Everett vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Jonnu Smith vs. Kansas City Chiefs (42 Percent Owned)

Delanie Walker missed consecutive games with an ankle injury, but Jonnu Smith posted a fantasy dud, logging three receptions for 18 yards against the Carolina Panthers' eighth-ranked pass defense Sunday.

According to Jim Wyatt of Titans Online, Walker isn't in a walking boot anymore, but his status for the upcoming contest remains unclear. The 35-year-old could miss additional time since he reaggravated the same ankle that kept him out for 15 games last year.

The Titans may proceed with caution because of Walker's recent ankle issues and his age. As a result, Smith could have another chance to post solid numbers against the Kansas City Chiefs, who allowed seven receptions, 56 yards and a touchdown to Minnesota Vikings tight ends Kyle Rudolph and Irv Smith Jr. in Week 9.

Since quarterback Ryan Tannehill replaced Marcus Mariota under center, Smith has led the team in receiving yards (160). Against a defense that's surrendered 14 scores through the air, he's a decent streamer option at a position with scarcity in fantasy production.

Smart DEF Matchup Plays

1. Los Angeles Rams vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Start 'Em

2. Buffalo Bills vs. Cleveland Browns: Start 'Em

3. New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons: Start 'Em

4. Los Angeles Chargers vs. Oakland Raiders: Sit 'Em

5. Minnesota Vikings vs. Dallas Cowboys: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals (47 Percent Owned)

The Baltimore Ravens defense doesn't look as dominant in comparison to recent years without C.J. Mosley, Terrell Suggs and Za'Darius Smith in the front seven, but this unit has translated takeaways into points.

Over the last two games, cornerback Marlon Humphrey has returned two fumbles for touchdowns. Fellow cover man Marcus Peters logged a pick-six in his debut with the Ravens against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7.

This week, the Ravens defense should feast on rookie fourth-rounder Ryan Finley, who's set to make his first start in place of Andy Dalton, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The winless Cincinnati Bengals (0-8) have decided to bench their veteran starter as they move toward a top pick in the 2020 draft.

Expect Finley to make plenty of mistakes against an opportunistic defensive group that doesn't just stop drives but looks to score as well. Fantasy managers can possibly rack up double-digit point totals with this unit in Week 10.