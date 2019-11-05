NFL Predictions Week 10: Early Odds, Picks and Projections for Upcoming Schedule

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

And we're down to one.

After nine weeks of the NFL season, only one undefeated team remains—the San Francisco 49ers, who are a bit of a surprise based on preseason predictions and projections. Not many would have expected the 49ers to win their first eight games and remain unbeaten this deep into a season for the first time since 1990.

That was the year that San Francisco started with 10 straight victories en route to a 14-2 season. So, this year's 49ers are still two wins away from matching that team's start.

Week 10 should be San Francisco's greatest challenge yet, as it hosts the NFC West-rival Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. But before that, there's a full slate of other NFL games coming up this week.

Here's a look at the Week 10 schedule, along with odds, predictions and early betting advice.

Week 10 Odds, Picks

L.A. Chargers (-1) at Oakland; Over/Under 48 points

Arizona at Tampa Bay (-4); O/U 52

Atlanta at New Orleans (-12.5); O/U 51

Baltimore (-10) at Cincinnati; O/U 46

Buffalo at Cleveland (-2.5); O/U 40.5

Detroit at Chicago (-2.5); O/U 42.5

Kansas City at Tennessee (no line)

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets (no line)

Miami at Indianapolis (no line)

Carolina at Green Bay (-5); O/U 48

L.A. Rams (-3.5) at Pittsburgh; O/U 45

Minnesota at Dallas (no line)

Seattle at San Francisco (-6); O/U 46

Picks made against the spread. Odds courtesy of Caesars.

Early Betting Advice

There are several underdogs worth considering this week, and that includes in Monday night's Seahawks-49ers matchup.

Although San Francisco is undefeated and a six-point favorite, it may be smart to bet on Seattle to either pull off the upset road win or at least cover the spread. This is a matchup of two of the top teams in the NFL this season, and it could easily go either way.

The Seahawks improved to 7-2 with an overtime win over the Buccaneers this past Sunday. Their only two losses have come against two other top teams—the Saints and the Ravens. And if they can beat the 49ers, then the race for the NFC West title will become even closer.

With Seattle playing so well this season, it should keep this game closer than six points. While the 49ers have the No. 1 defense in the NFL (241 yards allowed per game), the Seahawks rank fourth in offense (395 total yards per game), so they may perform better than some previous teams have against San Francisco.

Another betting line that favors the underdog is the Bills against Browns, who enter Sunday's game as a 2.5-point favorite. Although Cleveland will have home-field advantage, the Browns have lost four straight games to fall to 2-6 while the Bills are 6-2.

Buffalo may not have the most impressive resume—it owns victories over the Jets, Giants, Bengals, Titans, Dolphins and Redskins—but it still has had a strong first half of the regular season. The Bills are 6-0 against teams that are currently below .500, and that should continue with a win over the Browns.

The Raiders are another team that could be a good underdog to bet on this week. They open the Week 10 slate with a home matchup against the AFC West-rival Chargers on Thursday night.

Los Angeles is coming off its best win of the season so far, as it improved to 4-5 with a win over Green Bay this past Sunday. However, Oakland is now 4-4 after its win vs. Detroit over the weekend.

The Raiders and Chargers could play a close game, but Oakland is 3-1 at home this season. Expect the Raiders to continue their Coliseum success and move back above .500.