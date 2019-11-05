Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Flex and PPR Listings for Top 50 Players

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Fantasy football owners, here comes the final stretch. In a majority of leagues, there are no more than four regular-season weeks remaining before the playoffs.

Week 10 might be problematic, however.

Headlined by the New England Patriots, six teams are on a bye. The rest of the group includes the Houston Texans, Philadelphia Eagles, Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos and Washington, meaning more than a dozen quality fantasy players will be unavailable.

The rankings still have plenty of familiar faces, though. The order is based on a point-per-reception scoring format and limited to flex players (running backs, wide receivers and tight ends).

Week 10 PPR Flex Rankings

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR (at GB)

2. Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN (at DAL)

3. Michael Thomas, WR, NO (vs. ATL)

4. Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG (at NYJ)

5. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL (vs. MIN)

6. Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (vs. ATL)

7. Le'Veon Bell, RB, NYJ (vs. NYG)

8. Aaron Jones, RB, GB (vs. CAR)

9. Julio Jones, WR, ATL (at NO)

10. Mike Evans, WR, TB (vs. ARI)

11. Chris Godwin, WR, TB (vs. ARI)

12. Tyreek Hill, WR, KC (at TEN)

13. Amari Cooper, WR, DAL (vs. MIN)

14. Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA (at SF)

15. Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR (at PIT)

16. Kenny Golladay, WR, DET (at CHI)

17. Davante Adams, WR, GB (vs. CAR)

18. Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (at OAK)

19. Marlon Mack, RB, IND (vs. MIA)

20. Jaylen Samuels, RB, PIT (vs. LAR)

21. Allen Robinson, WR, CHI (vs. DET)

22. Travis Kelce, TE, KC (at TEN)

23. Stefon Diggs, WR, MIN (at DAL)

24. Chris Carson, RB, SEA (at SF)

25. Nick Chubb, RB, CLE (at NE)

26. Marvin Jones, WR, DET (at CHI)

27. Derrick Henry, RB, TEN (vs. KC)

28. Tevin Coleman, RB, SF (vs. SEA)

29. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, SF (vs. SEA)

30. Mark Ingram, RB, BAL (at CIN)

31. Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL (at NO)

32. Michael Gallup, WR, DAL (vs. MIN)

33. John Brown, WR, BUF (at CLE)

34. Todd Gurley, RB, LAR (at PIT)

35. Darren Waller, TE, OAK (vs. LAC)

36. Melvin Gordon, RB, LAC (at OAK)

37. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, CLE (vs. BUF)

38. Mike Williams, WR, LAC (at OAK)

39. Austin Hooper, TE, ATL (at NO)

40. Devin Singletary, RB, BUF (at CLE)

41. Hunter Henry, TE, LAC (at OAK)

42. Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN (vs. BAL)

43. DJ Moore, WR, CAR (at GB)

44. Christian Kirk, WR, ARI (at TB)

45. Robert Woods, WR, LAR (at PIT)

46. Evan Engram, TE, NYG (at NYJ)

47. Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (at OAK)

48. Tyrell Williams, WR, OAK (vs. LAC)

49. Adam Thielen, WR, MIN (at DAL)

50. Devonta Freeman, WR, ATL (at NO)

Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Despite missing Patrick Mahomes for the last two-plus games, Tyreek Hill has continued to produce anyway.

The speedy wide receiver caught a 57-yard touchdown against the Denver Broncos, finishing that contest with 16.4 PPR points. He followed that up with 14.1 against the Green Bay Packers before amassing 26.5 on the Minnesota Vikings.

Hill snagged a 41-yard score early on Sunday.

That level of production with Matt Moore was impressive. And according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, there's a "good chance" Mahomes returns in Week 11 against the Tennessee Titans. That secondary just allowed 101 yards to Carolina Panthers wideout DJ Moore and 198 to Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Mike Evans.

Since Hill sustained his value without the reigning MVP, his potential alongside Mahomes is exciting.

Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

Although it was a horrid day for the Packers offense as a whole, Davante Adams had a fine showing in his return from a turf toe injury.

ESPN's Rob Demovsky noted Adams played 45 of the team's 54 available snaps. Excluding quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay's five offensive linemen, that was a team-high total in the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Adams garnered a team-high 11 targets, managing 41 yards on seven catches. Is that sensational? No. But the hefty target share is an encouraging sign about his health and Rodgers' trust in Adams.

Green Bay returns home to host the Panthers, who have surrendered a plethora of big games to top receivers. Even last week, Titans wideout A.J. Brown collected 81 yards on four receptions.

Adams is healthy. His snap and target counts meet WR1 expectations. And the matchup is an appealing one.

Marlon Mack, RB, Indianapolis Colts

What a strange season for Marlon Mack. Beginning with a 23.4-point effort in Week 1, he's alternated between scoring 16-plus points and failing to crack double digits.

According to the trend, Week 10 is a 16-plus game. Indianapolis' next opponent suggests it will happen too.

Yes, the Colts will host the tanking Miami Dolphins. They picked up their first win of the season against the New York Jets but still allowed 20.1 PPR points to Le'Veon Bell. Seven running backs have topped 100 total yards on Miami in 2019.

Given that Mack has 18-plus touches in seven of Indy's eight games, he probably was in your lineup anyway. But he'll hardly have a better chance for a massive box score than Sunday afternoon.

