NFL Week 10 Picks: Predicting the Winner of All 13 Matchups

John Hefti/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers and Oakland Raiders made Week 10's opening game a bit more intriguing with victories Sunday.

The pair of AFC West squads are still alive in the wild-card hunt and could use Thursday's meeting in Oakland as a catalyst to extended winning runs with favorable matchups on the horizon.

In addition to the Chargers, four other teams are favored by fewer than three points at the moment, including the New York Giants.

While Monday's performance did not inspire much confidence, the Giants have looked better than the New York Jets, who could be in for another miserable week.

NFL Week 10 Schedule

All Times ET

Odds via Caesars and Oddschecker; predictions against the spread in bold.



Thursday, November 7

Los Angeles Chargers (-1) at Oakland (8:20 p.m., Fox/NFL Network)

Sunday, November 10

Detroit at Chicago (-2.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Baltimore (-10) at Cincinnati (1 p.m., CBS)

Buffalo at Cleveland (-2.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Atlanta at New Orleans (-12.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

New York Giants (-2.5) at New York Jets (1 p.m., Fox)

Arizona at Tampa Bay (-4) (1 p.m., Fox)

Kansas City at Tennessee (No Line) (1 p.m., CBS)

Miami at Indianapolis (-10.5) (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Carolina at Green Bay (-5) (4:25 p.m., Fox)

Los Angeles Rams (-3.5) at Pittsburgh (4:25 p.m., Fox)

Minnesota at Dallas (-2.5) (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Monday, November 11

Seattle at San Francisco (-6) (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Picks

Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland (+1)

D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

Oakland's next four home games are all against teams with losing records.

If Jon Gruden's team capitalizes on its opportunity, it could find its way into the AFC wild-card mix come January.

On Thursday, the Raiders have a chance to showcase their improvements to a national audience against a Los Angeles Chargers team also trying to remain in the playoff conversation.

Oakland is 2-1 at home with wins over Denver and Detroit, while the Chargers' two road triumphs are over Miami and Chicago.

Quarterbacks Derek Carr and Philip Rivers may have to be the difference-makers, as both rushing defenses held two of their last three foes under 100 rushing yards.

Since Week 4, Carr has nine touchdowns and a single interception, and he has been sacked twice.

Conversely, Rivers has five scoring throws and five picks since Week 5, and he was sacked two times by Green Bay Sunday.

If Oakland's front seven pressures Rivers, it could create a few long third downs that turn into punts and shorter field possession for the offense.

If the Raiders convert those chances into scores through either Carr, or rookie running back Josh Jacobs, who has three 100-yard performances in his last four games, they could take the lead for good.

Oakland's defensive key could be silencing Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler. In two AFC West games, the Raiders held Denver and Kansas City to 126 rushing yards.

The Chargers have failed to find consistency in that department, as Sunday marked the first time they had triple-digit rushing yards since Week 2.

A victory would push the Raiders back over .500 with Cincinnati and the New York Jets ahead in Weeks 11 and 12.

If the Raiders put together a winning streak, we could be having a serious discussion about their playoff chances entering December.

New York Giants (-2.5) at New York Jets

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The perfect remedy for a divisional loss is playing a team that fails to do the simple things right.

The New York Giants should be favored by more than 2.5 points against the New York Jets due to how poor Adam Gase's side looked in Miami.

Although the Giants are coming off a loss, they showed some promise on a few drives against the Cowboys.

Pat Shurmur's team has to figure out a way to convert red-zone opportunities into touchdowns, but at least it was consistently visiting that part of the field.

The Jets have produced fewer than 250 total yards on five occasions, and their defense allowed 300 yards in all but one contest.

Since the AFC East side let up 265.7 passing yards over the last four contests, quarterback Daniel Jones could turn in a strong outing.

In order to thrive, the rookie signal-caller needs some support from Saquon Barkley, who was limited to 28 rushing yards by Dallas.

The second-year running back has not hit the 100-yard mark since Week 2, but he faces a Jets unit that allowed over 100 rushing yards to Dallas and Jacksonville.

As long as the Giants gain an offensive balance, they should be able to score on the Jets, who have conceded at least 20 points to all but one opponent.

If the NFC East squad gets out to an early advantage, the Jets may not be able to make it up since their offense has been incompetent in stretches.

The Jets have not rushed for 100 yards in a game, and they have turned the ball over on 10 occasions in the last three contests.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.