Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings: Position-by-Position Breakdown

Nick Wass/Associated Press

This is not a drill, folks.

Week 10 of the 2019 fantasy football season is here, which means six different teams are not. The Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins all have the week off, making this perhaps the most treacherous week to date.

But fear not, as this trusty position-by-position breakdown will help you navigate this 13-game slate.

Quarterback

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

2. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans

4. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

5. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals

6. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers vs. Carolina Panthers

7. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints

9. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings

10. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys

Barring something unexpected, this looks like a week for the rich to get richer.

Lamar Jackson has destroyed virtually every defense in his path this season. Prior to Sunday night, no quarterback had solved the Patriots defense, and no team had taken them down. Jackson made both of those things happen with 224 yards of total offense—including 61 on the ground—and three touchdowns in a 37-20 statement victory.

He should have even more fun the next time out. He'll get a Cincinnati defense allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks, per Yahoo Sports, and he's had a hand in that stat. The two teams squared off in Week 6, and Jackson erupted for 388 yards of offense, including 19 carries for 152 yards and a score.

Jackson's matchup is outstanding. But on paper, Drew Brees' is even better.

The Saints' signal-caller draws an Atlanta defense allowing the third-most points to the position. He's only finished two games this season, passing for 370-plus yards and multiple scores in both of them. He should be in line for another huge game.

Running Back

1. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers



2. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons

3. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants at New York Jets

4. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys

5. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings

6. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills

7. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers vs. Carolina Panthers

8. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs

9. Le'Veon Bell, New York Jets vs. New York Giants

10. Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts vs. Miami Dolphins

Christian McCaffrey is this season's best fantasy performer, and it's not particularly close. But even saying that feels like it's selling his incredible production short.

As ESPN's Tristan Cockcroft noted, McCaffrey's three-score performance Sunday pushed his season totals to 246.4 in point-per-reception leagues and 204.4 in non-PPR formats. The PPR total is the third-most among any player through his first eight games "since at least 1950," and the non-PPR number is the eighth-highest mark among running backs over that time span.

Clearly, he can dominate defenses of any type. It just so happens he gets an exploitable one this week in Green Bay, which surrenders the seventh-most fantasy points to the position.

Elsewhere, look for Derrick Henry to continue establishing himself as an elite fantasy rusher.

He has eight touchdowns in nine games, and he's cleared 75 scrimmage yards in all but two of them. He's almost certain to keep churning out impressive numbers against a Chiefs defense allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to running backs.

Wide Receiver

1. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons



2. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints

3. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals

4. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers vs. Carolina Panthers

5. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals

6. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans

7. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams at Pittsburgh Steelers

8. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings

9. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland Raiders

10. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

The Mercedes-Benz Superdome should play host to a fireworks show on Sunday.

Michael Thomas and Julio Jones are two of the best receivers in the game. Each is a top-10 fantasy scorer at the position. Each also gets a defense among the 10 worst in terms of fantasy production allowed to opposing wideouts.

If Matt Ryan returns as expected from a sprained ankle, this has serious shootout potential. Oddsmakers have tagged it with a healthy 51-point over/under, per Caesars Sportsbook, and both Thomas and Jones should be at the heart of that scoring.

This looks like it could be the week that finally reignites Keenan Allen.

After sprinting out of the gate with 29 receptions for 404 yards and three touchdowns through the first four weeks, he hasn't returned to the end zone since. He's only had more than five catches in one of his last six games and hasn't reached the 70-yard mark in that stretch. But he could snap a few of these droughts against an Oakland defense allowing the most passing yards per game and the second-most passing touchdowns this season.

Tight End

1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks



2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans

3. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland Raiders

4. Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints

5. Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers

6. Evan Engram, New York Giants at New York Jets

7. Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers

8. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

9. Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Rams at Pittsburgh Steelers

10. Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs

George Kittle hasn't been the same fantasy goldmine he was a season ago, but he might look the part on Monday night.

The 49ers have kept him plenty busy of late—more than 75 receiving yards in three of his last four games—and they're about to get one of the most advantageous matchups for tight ends. The Seahawks have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to the position, and they've surrendered a tight end touchdown in two of their last three outings. Look for Kittle to make it three out of four in this highly anticipated NFC West showdown.

Even though Hunter Henry is listed in the No. 3 spot, he might be underrated.

He's been on a tear since his Week 6 return from a knee injury, finishing three of four games with at least six catches for 84-plus yards. He's scored twice in that stretch, too. The good times should continue to roll, as the Raiders have been the third-most generous matchup for opposing tight ends.

Kicker

1. Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams at Pittsburgh Steelers



2. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

3. Joey Slye, Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers

4. Wil Lutz, New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons

5. Zane Gonzalez, Arizona Cardinals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6. Matt Prater, Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

7. Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks

8. Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans

9. Matt Gay, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals

10. Dan Bailey, Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys

Defense/Special Teams

1. Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals



2. Los Angeles Rams at Pittsburgh Steelers

3. Indianapolis Colts vs. Miami Dolphins

4. New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons

5. Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns

6. Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions

7. Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans

8. San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks

9. Green Bay Packers vs. Carolina Panthers

10. Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland Raiders