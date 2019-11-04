Colin Kaepernick Helps Homeless People in Oakland on His Birthday

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick celebrated his 32nd birthday on Sunday by handing out food and supplies to homeless people in Oakland's Tent City, according to TMZ Sports.

Per that report, "In partnership with his foundation, Know Your Rights Camp, and with the help of his girlfriend, Nessa, Colin was literally walking around handing out backpacks that were filled with snacks, socks, air quality masks, shampoo and other crucial resources. He even got a food truck to come out and feed everyone on his dime."

According to TMZ, Kaepernick has served the community in a similar manner on his birthday in the past.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has remained out of the NFL since the 2016 season, when he famously knelt during the playing of the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial discrimination, leading many people to believe he's been blackballed by NFL owners who don't agree with his politics.

Regardless, Kaepernick hasn't spent that time doing nothing, instead aiding people in various ways, including donating suits to former prisoners to help them when they go for job interviews.