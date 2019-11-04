Waiver Wire Week 10: Noah Fant, Zach Pascal Highlight Pickups to Know

Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

The usurper, Lamar Jackson, has (momentarily) dethroned the New England Patriots, and now only one team, the San Francisco 49ers, remains undefeated in the NFL. Like Jackson's Baltimore Ravens, who capitalized on their week off to prepare for the Patriots—we're jumping ahead of the pack and figuring out the top waiver-wire targets for Week 10.

As the Monday night game has yet to play, it remains possible that any number of unmentioned New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys may become viable waiver options. If, god forbid, anything happens to Saquon Barkley or Ezekiel Elliott, then obviously Wayne Gallman (8 percent owned) or Tony Pollard (13 percent), respectively, will become the week's top pickups.

The Week 10 waivers don't seem to be earth-shaking, so if you're not particularly excited by the top options, go ahead and stash one of the premier handcuffs. We'll list 10 targets (all owned in under 33 percent of Yahoo leagues) to look into, including the top handcuffs. Then, analyze why, irrespective of team needs, Noah Fant, Zach Pascal, Hunter Renfrow and Jacob Hollister are the top adds in that order.

Week 10 Waiver-Wire Targets

Ryquell Armstead, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars (1 percent owned)

Reggie Bonnafon, RB, Carolina Panthers (3 percent owned)

Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens (4 percent owned)

Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings (32 percent owned)

Jacob Hollister, TE, Seattle Seahawks (0 percent owned)

A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans (19 percent owned)

N'Keal Harry, WR, New England Patriots (18 percent owned)

Zach Pascal, WR, Indianapolis Colts (20 percent owned)

Hunter Renfrow, WR, Oakland Raiders (2 percent owned)

Noah Fant, TE, Denver Broncos (12 percent owned)

Tight end can be a difficult spot to fill in fantasy football, and through the first eight weeks, Fant wasn't really helping. But, the high-upside rookie seems may finally start capitalizing on his snaps. At least, he definitely capitalized on a 10-yard pass that he turned into a monstrous 75-yard touchdown in Week 9.

Entering Week 9, Fant led Denver's tight ends in snap percentage at 70.8 percent of offensive snaps. That trust has fueled more opportunities to create plays, and recently Fant's raw talent has become unshrouded by his youthful obliviousness.

Over the past two weeks, Fant has received 12 targets and grabbed eight for 141 yards and that entertaining touchdown. That's more receptions and yards than he had in his preceding four games combined. Rookies often struggle at tight end, but Fant's ability is undeniable and, roster space permitting, the possibility that he is ready to take the next step is tantalizing. Denver's new quarterback, Brandon Allen, only had to throw 20 passes in his debut, but he seemed efficient and 20 percent of those went to Fant.

Zach Pascal, WR, Indianapolis Colts (20 percent owned)

In games when the Colts throw over 30 passes, Pascal is now averaging 4.3 receptions for 76.8 yards and one touchdown per game. With T.Y. Hilton expected to be out for at least a few weeks, Pascal became an immediate candidate to produce for Indianapolis and he followed through with a five-reception, 76-yard, one-touchdown game.

Most importantly, the 24-year-old showed off some nasty skill with a clutch toe-tap grab to get his team into field-goal range, down two with just two minutes left in the game. Even if Jacoby Brissett misses time with his knee injury, Brian Hoyer is skilled enough to make the 6'2" Pascal a great fantasy play in volume-heavy weeks.

The pair have already gotten off to a good start, as Pascal couldn't help but briefly shake his head and close his eyes in a moment of pure bliss during his postgame interview when describing Hoyer's “perfect pass” on their touchdown.

Hunter Renfrow, WR, Oakland Raiders (2 percent owned)

There is a world in which the Raiders can support multiple viable pass-catchers in fantasy football. This may not be that world, but, given Renfrow's recent performances—it...might be. Renfrow weighed 155 pounds when he walked on at Clemson, now the 185-pounder's gone two consecutive weeks with four-plus catches, 50-plus yards and a touchdown in the NFL.

Renfrow's snap share has solidified, and he is consequently exploiting the narrow spaces that defenses are leaving unoccupied. In Week 9 he led the team in targets with seven and pulled in the game-winning touchdown. Derek Carr has thrown over 30 passes in seven of Oakland's eight games this season, and Renfrow could be on the cusp of becoming a regular beneficiary.

Jacob Hollister, TE, Seattle Seahawks (0 percent owned)

This is a shot in the dark, but if you're going to pray for accuracy in opaque conditions, you may as well rely on Russell Wilson. Seattle's former starting tight end, Will Dissly, retains the eighth-most points scored by a tight end in fantasy this season despite playing just five games before hitting IR.

Wilson's tendency to boost production for his tight ends is admirable, and Hollister could be next in line. In Week 9, Hollister seemed to cement himself as the team's top pass-catcher at the position by receiving six targets (four more than Luke Willson) and turning them into four receptions for 37 yards and two touchdowns—including the game-winner.

If you're struggling at the position or simply interested in gambling on Dissly-esque upside, then Hollister could warrant a look.