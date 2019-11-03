NFL Week 10 Odds: Betting Lines for Seahawks vs 49ers, Vikings vs Cowboys, More

Scott Eklund/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints are the biggest Week 10 favorites in the earliest edition of odds revealed by Caesars Sportsbook's Alan Berg on Sunday night:

The 7-1 Saints, with quarterback Drew Brees back under center for the second game after his thumb surgery, are expected to dominate their in-division rival Atlanta Falcons. The 1-7 Falcons have lost six in a row. Both teams had a Week 9 bye.

Berg's preliminary list only includes 10 of the week's 13 games.

The most consequential divisional matchup won't come until Monday night when the 8-0 San Francisco 49ers host the 7-2 Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. The Niners have opened as a 6.5-point favorite.

Meanwhile, the 6-3 Minnesota Vikings will look to bounce back from a 26-23 loss to the 6-3 Kansas City Chiefs but will have to do so as underdogs on the road against the 4-3 Dallas Cowboys.

Below is a closer peek at the 49ers' clash with the Seahawks as well as Minnesota's face-off with Dallas.

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers (-6.5)

Following the New England Patriots' 37-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, San Francisco will enter Week 10 as the league's lone undefeated team.

And Caesars expects the Niners to remain perfect after the Seahawks pays them a visit.

However, San Francisco did show some vulnerability in Week 9 against the 3-5-1 Arizona Cardinals. The 49ers held on to win 28-25 after holding a 28-14 lead at one point on Thursday night.

The Seahawks were similarly tested Sunday against the 2-6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game was forced to overtime before Seattle could prevail 40-34.

Not to mention, it wasn't until the game-winning touchdown that the Seahawks covered their 4.5-point spread. To that point, Seattle was losing against the spread for the majority of the contest outside of a fourth-quarter 34-27 lead.

In both instances, quarterback play by San Francisco's Jimmy Garoppolo and Seattle's Russell Wilson was key—especially for the Seahawks:

The 49ers defense, ranked second in total defense heading into Sunday, will challenge Wilson and Seattle's fourth-ranked offense more than the 18th-ranked Bucs, though. That said, Wilson had to withstand plenty of pressure from Tampa Bay:

From a betting perspective, according to TeamRankings.com, San Francisco is 5-3 against the spread while covering 62.5 percent of the time. The Seahawks haven't fared as well, going 4-5 against the spread and covering 44.4 percent of the time.

The Seahawks have gone 4-0 on the road so far this season, though it should be noted their road opponents are a combined 10-22-1 through Week 9.

The Niners, meanwhile, have outscored opponents at home 106-36.

Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys (-3)

The Vikings fell in Kansas City to a Chiefs team without starting quarterback and reigning league MVP Patrick Mahomes as well as several other key starters.

Minnesota entered the game as hot as any team in the NFL and riding a four-game winning streak. So, it was at the very least mildly surprising that a Matt Moore-led team defeated the Vikings 26-23 with a last-minute field goal.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins' inconsistent play in Week 9 is a big reason to be skeptical about siding with them, especially as underdogs at Dallas. While Cousins played exceptionally during Minnesota's winning streak, there is no telling which version of him will arrive to face the Cowboys.

Cousins is notoriously poor in prime-time games, while the Cowboys most recently eviscerated the Philadelphia Eagles 37-10 on Sunday Night Football in Week 7. Dallas will play the 2-6 New York Giants on Monday night.

Dallas' 4-3 record is true to form in betting terms, according to TeamRankings.com, as the Cowboys are also 4-3 against the spread this season while covering 57.1 percent of the time. Minnesota fell to 5-4 against the spread with Sunday's result in Kansas City, and the Vikings have covered 55.6 percent of the time.

If the sixth-ranked Vikings defense struggled to contain a hobbled Chiefs offense, they will surely have trouble stopping the top-ranked Cowboys offensive unit.