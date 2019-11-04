NFL Week 10 Predictions: Projections for the Early Lines, Spreads and Odds

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

San Francisco's reign as the lone undefeated team in the NFL could extend past Week 10.

The 49ers head into their Monday night clash with Seattle off extended rest from participating in Week 9's Thursday night contest.

Monday marks the start of a difficult five-game stretch for Kyle Shanahan's team, as it faces Green Bay, New Orleans and Baltimore after a second meeting in three weeks against Arizona.

A win over the Seahawks would place the Niners three games ahead in the loss column in the NFC West with seven weeks to play.

If Seattle shakes up the division with a victory, the race could come down to the Week 17 clash between the two sides.

Sunday's slate is headlined by a pair of clashes involving NFC North sides looking to bounce back from Week 9 defeats.

Green Bay plays host to Carolina and Minnesota visits Dallas in a contest that could be important in the NFC wild-card race.

NFL Week 10 Schedule

All Times ET

Thursday, November 7

Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland (-2) (8:20 p.m., Fox/NFL Network)

Sunday, November 10

Detroit at Chicago (-2.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Baltimore (-10) at Cincinnati (1 p.m., CBS)

Buffalo at Cleveland (-2.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Atlanta at New Orleans (-13) (1 p.m., Fox)

New York Giants (-2.5) at New York Jets (1 p.m., Fox)

Arizona at Tampa Bay (-5.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Kansas City at Tennessee (No Line) (1 p.m., CBS)

Miami at Indianapolis (-11.5) (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Carolina at Green Bay (-5) (4:25 p.m., Fox)

Los Angeles Rams (-3.5) at Pittsburgh (4:25 p.m., Fox)

Minnesota at Dallas (-3) (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Monday, November 11

Seattle at San Francisco (-6.5) (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Projections

Seattle at San Francisco (-6.5)

Jimmy Garoppolo can build on his four-touchdown performance against Arizona by torching one of the worst passing defenses in the NFL.

On Thursday, the 49ers quarterback picked out four different receivers for scores while tallying 317 passing yards.

Seattle has allowed the second-most passing yards in the NFL with 2,503. Only Arizona has a worse mark.

In Week 9, the Seahawks conceded 335 yards and a pair of scores to Jameis Winston, who picked out Mike Evans and Chris Godwin 19 times.

If the 49ers wideouts find similar space in the secondary, Garoppolo could spread the ball around for another 300-yard performance.

Emmanuel Sanders and George Kittle, who combined for 13 receptions in Week 9, should once again be the top targets for the 28-year-old.

Seattle also allows 102.7 rushing yards per contest, so the combination of Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida could find success providing balance to the Shanahan's offense.

The home side should receive plenty of chances to score if its defense holds firm against Russell Wilson.

The 49ers boast the best passing defense in the NFL, as they have let up 138.1 yards per contest.

If the NFC West leader can slow down Wilson by taking away Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, there is a chance it could win its seventh game by nine points or more.

Carolina at Green Bay (-5)

To stay atop the NFC North, Green Bay must win its final three home games, starting with Week 10's meeting with Carolina.

The Packers close their home slate with the Panthers, Washington and Chicago. They still have to visit San Francisco, Minnesota, Detroit and the New York Giants.

In their five home contests, the Packers produced 140 points, with their highest single-game total coming in Week 7 over Oakland.

Ron Rivera's Panthers struggled in their last road trip to San Francisco, and they only put up 16 points in a Week 4 win at Houston.

In the three true road games, Christian McCaffrey produced 522 total yards, and given the high volume of touches he receives, he should come close to another triple-digit performance at Lambeau Field.

Green Bay does not have to hold the running back to minimal yardage totals, it just has to prevent long scoring plays.

By containing McCaffrey, the Packers will force Kyle Allen to win the game. In Weeks 8 and 9, Carolina's backup quarterback threw for two scores and four interceptions.

The Packers have the sixth-most interceptions in the NFL with eight. Kevin King, Jaire Alexander and Co. could feast on Allen's turnover tendencies to create short fields for Aaron Rodgers, who could in turn break the game open.

Rodgers is coming off his first under-200-yard showing of 2019 and is looking to reverse a poor trend from 2018. He went 0-3 in games after sub-200-yard performances a year ago.

If he corrects that form on home soil, Rodgers should take advantage of a Carolina defense that allows 25.5 points per game.

A win combined with a Minnesota loss in Dallas would extend Green Bay's NFC North lead to two games, while a defeat may hamper Carolina's chances of earning a wild-card spot.

