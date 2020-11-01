    Colts' Michael Pittman Jr., Zach Pascal Fantasy Outlook After T.Y. Hilton Injury

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 1, 2020

    Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal (14) catches a touchdown pass over Cincinnati Bengals cornerback LeShaun Sims (38) during an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
    Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

    Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions with a groin injury. 

    Hilton had two receptions for nine yards before exiting the game. The veteran receiver has struggled to be effective through the first half of the 2020 season, and his absence could open up some chances for others in the passing game.

    Here's a look at the fantasy pass-catching options the Colts have remaining.

         

    Michael Pittman Jr. 

    Pittman has interesting potential, given he has been productive at USC and the Colts' second-round pick. He has unfortunately not been part of the team's game plan, racking up just nine grabs for 73 yards this season. 

    There's not much to trust in the Indianapolis passing game right now, but maybe Pittman flashes more with additional playing time. 

         

    Zach Pascal

    Pascal was the Colts' second-leading receiver heading into this week, but that's not saying much from a fantasy perspective.

    He entered Week 8 with just 16 receptions for 198 yards and two touchdowns. Philip Rivers spreads the ball around too much for Pascal to be anything more than a deep, deep flex play. 

