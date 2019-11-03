Melvin Gordon Scores 2 TDs as Chargers D Shuts Down Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers may have turned the corner.

Los Angeles won its second game in a row with a 26-11 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Dignity Health Sports Park. The Chargers are still just 4-5 on the year but moved to within two games of the 6-3 Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West thanks to a stifling defensive performance.

As for the Packers, they are still 7-2 and in first place in the NFC North even though their four-game winning streak came to an end.

Notable Fantasy Stats

GB QB Aaron Rodgers : 23-of-35 for 161 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions

GB RB Aaron Jones: eight carries for 30 yards and zero touchdowns

GB RB Jamaal Williams: two carries for 10 yards; six catches for 39 yards and one touchdown

LAC QB Philip Rivers: 21-of-28 for 294 yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions

LAC RB Melvin Gordon: 20 carries for 80 yards and two touchdowns; three catches for 29 yards

LAC WR Mike Williams: three catches for 111 yards

Chargers Defense and Special Teams Send a Message

Offense has been an issue of late for the Chargers, and they entered play having scored 20 or fewer points in each of the last four games.

Los Angeles' defense and special teams made sure any offensive inconsistency wouldn't matter Sunday.

That defense wasted no time enforcing its will on the game and held Aaron Rodgers to a mere 35 passing yards in the entire first half. The Chargers lined up Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram on the same side a number of times, which posed a serious problem for a Packers offensive line that could no longer send double-teams their way without freeing at least one.

With one side of the line consistently overwhelmed, Green Bay failed to establish anything close to an offensive rhythm and found itself in comeback mode throughout. That helped nullify Aaron Jones and allowed the pass rush to focus on Rodgers without worrying about being caught on counters and draws.

The defensive performance was necessary since the Chargers offense continued to stall when it was in scoring position in the early going. Settling for field goals is typically a dangerous proposition with No. 12 in the opposing backfield, but L.A.'s special teams joined in the effort to break open the game.

In addition to Michael Badgley's four field goals, the special teams blocked a punt in the third quarter to set up a short field and Melvin Gordon touchdown to further bury the Packers.

The Chargers play teams with a losing record in three of the next four games. If the defense and special teams that showed up to counter Rodgers continue to set the tone, they will be factors in the AFC race.

Aaron Rodgers Is Human After All

Rodgers would be forgiven if he wanted to move to the AFC West after his last couple of games.

He combined for 734 passing yards, eight touchdown throws and zero interceptions the last two weeks against the Oakland Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs and entered Sunday's showdown as a legitimate MVP candidate.

What made it all the more impressive was the fact he did it all with Davante Adams sidelined with an injury. The Chargers' contest was Adams' first since Sept. 26, and Rodgers figured to continue rolling with his No. 1 receiver back in the lineup.

So much for that.

While he picked up some stats in garbage time, Los Angeles had an answer for the seven-time Pro Bowler on every Packers possession while the game was hanging in the balance. It was a rare reminder Rodgers is actually human and could provide a semblance of hope for the rest of the NFC North.

What’s Next?

The Packers host the Carolina Panthers in Week 10, while the Chargers are at the Oakland Raiders.